Editor's Review The university that currently employs more than 1,200 staff members said it is seeking to fill 23 positions in various departments.

Egerton University has announced a recruitment drive, inviting qualified and experienced candidates to apply for a wide range of academic, administrative, technical, and support positions.

In a notice on Friday, June 5, the university that currently employs more than 1,200 staff members said it is seeking to fill 23 positions in various departments.

Among the senior management positions advertised are Chief Procurement Officer, Chief Security Officer, Registrar (Human Capital and Administration), and Dean of Students.

The university is also seeking a University Chaplain, an Associate Professor in Human Anatomy, Senior Lecturers, Lecturers, a Tutorial Fellow, System Developers, Technologists, and a Technical Assistant.

The Information Communication and Technology Department is recruiting three System Developers to support the university’s digital transformation initiatives, including the development and integration of enterprise applications.

Academic vacancies span several faculties, including Arts and Social Sciences, Health Sciences, Engineering and Technology, and Veterinary Medicine and Surgery.

Disciplines being targeted include Criminology, Sociology, Human Anatomy, Human Pathology, Anesthesiology, Veterinary Parasitology, and Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) Surgery.

In addition to the university positions, the Egerton University Investment Company has also advertised vacancies for a Restaurant Manager and a Security Guard.

The company manages ARC Hotel, Lord Egerton Castle and Resort, as well as an extensive agribusiness operation.

Successful candidates for Grade 15 positions, including the Chief Procurement Officer, Registrar (Human Capital and Administration), and Dean of Students, will serve on renewable five-year contracts.

The Chief Security Officer will be appointed on a renewable three-year contract, while other appointments will be made according to the terms specified in the respective job categories.

The advertised positions offer competitive remuneration, with Grade 15 officers earning between Ksh224,631 and Ksh345,816 per month.

Other salary scales vary depending on the position and grade.

File image of the Egerton University Nakuru Town Campus

How to apply

Applicants seeking Grade 15 positions are required to submit application letters together with academic certificates, transcripts, professional qualifications, and a detailed curriculum vitae indicating work experience, current position, and the names and addresses of three referees.

Applications should be sent via email to [email protected] and copied to [email protected].

Candidates applying for positions in Grades 5 to 14 should submit their applications through the university’s online recruitment portal and send a soft copy of their application documents in PDF format to [email protected].

Applicants for positions at the Egerton University Investment Company should submit their applications, curriculum vitae, academic and professional certificates, testimonials, and contacts of three referees via email to [email protected].

The university has stated that all applications must be received by June 19, 2026; no physical applications will be accepted.

Egerton University noted that it is an equal opportunity employer and encouraged women, marginalized groups, and persons living with disabilities to apply.

Additionally, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Elsewhere, this comes days after the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company issued a warning to members of the public over a new scam targeting job seekers.

In a notice on Friday, May 29, the company raised concern after receiving reports that fraudsters are impersonating officials and asking applicants to send money under the pretense of processing documents before interviews.

"We have received reports of fake interview messages asking applicants to pay Ksh 100 via M-Pesa to 0141331967 for “medical document processing” before an interview," the notice read.

The company stressed that legitimate recruitment processes do not involve applicants paying money at any stage.

"Nairobi City Water & Sewerage Company will NEVER ask for money to apply, process documents, or secure an interview," the notice added.

Nairobi Water urged members of the public who receive such messages not to send money or provide personal documents to unknown individuals.

It advised anyone who encounters suspicious recruitment messages to report them immediately and verify information through its pilot line by calling 0703 080 000.