Editor's Review The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) has announced 76 lecturer vacancies across various health disciplines in campuses across the country.

The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) has announced 76 lecturer vacancies across various health disciplines in campuses across the country.

In its advertisement shared on Monday, June 8, KMTC said it is seeking professionals to fill positions in Nursing, Community Health, Orthopaedic and Trauma Medicine, Mortuary Science, Emergency Medical Technology, Health Insurance, Medical Engineering and Orthopaedic Technology.

The largest share of vacancies is in Nursing, with 30 positions available, followed by Community Health with 10 posts.

Orthopaedic and Trauma Medicine and Mortuary Science each have eight vacancies, while Emergency Medical Technology, Health Insurance, Medical Engineering and Orthopaedic Technology have five positions each.

The successful candidates will be appointed at Job Grade KMTC 8 and will be responsible for teaching and assessing students, preparing teaching materials, conducting clinical assessments, guiding and counselling learners, and supporting the implementation of competency-based curricula.

They will also be expected to participate in research activities, supervise student research projects, evaluate training programmes, develop health training materials and contribute to continuing professional development initiatives for health workers.

For the Nursing positions, applicants are required to possess a Bachelor of Nursing or Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Candidates holding a KMTC Higher Diploma in specialized nursing fields such as Anesthesia, Critical Care, Nephrology, Theatre Nursing, Psychiatry and Mental Health, Pediatric Nursing, Ophthalmic Nursing, Palliative Care, Public Health Nursing, Midwifery, Oncology, Medical-Surgical Nursing or Family Health may also qualify if they have at least six years of relevant professional experience.

Applicants seeking positions in Emergency Medical Technology must hold a Bachelor’s degree in Clinical Medicine, Medicine and Surgery, or Paramedicine, in addition to a KMTC Higher Diploma in Emergency and Critical Care and at least six years of relevant experience.

For Community Health vacancies, candidates should possess a Bachelor of Science in Community Health and Development, Bachelor of Science in Community Health or an equivalent qualification, while holders of a KMTC Higher Diploma in Community Health and Health Promotion with six years of experience are also eligible.

The Orthopaedic and Trauma Medicine positions require applicants to possess a KMTC Higher Diploma in Orthopaedic and Trauma Medicine (Paediatrics) or a Higher Diploma in Clinical Medicine and Surgery specialising in Orthopaedic and Trauma Surgery or Orthopaedics, together with relevant experience.

File image of KMTC CEO Kelly Oluoch

Those applying for Health Insurance positions must hold a Bachelor’s degree in Health Insurance, Health Systems Management and Economics, or related fields.

Candidates with a KMTC Higher Diploma in Health Systems Management and at least six years of professional practice may also apply.

For Medical Engineering vacancies, applicants are required to have a Bachelor’s degree in Medical Engineering or Biomedical Engineering.

Holders of a KMTC Higher Diploma in Medical Engineering or Biomedical Engineering specializing in diagnostic, dialysis or therapeutic equipment, with six years of experience, also qualify.

Orthopaedic Technology applicants must possess a Bachelor’s degree in Orthopaedic Technology or Orthotics and Prosthetics, while candidates with a KMTC Higher Diploma in Orthopaedic Technology and six years of relevant experience are equally eligible.

Meanwhile, applicants for Mortuary Science positions must hold a Bachelor of Science in Mortuary Science.

Candidates with a KMTC Higher Diploma in Clinical Medicine and Surgery, specializing in Clinical Forensic Medicine, and at least six years of relevant experience may also be considered.

KMTC stated that all applicants must be registered with the relevant professional bodies, where applicable and should demonstrate proficiency in computer applications.

Successful candidates will also be required to meet the integrity requirements outlined in Chapter Six of the Constitution by providing clearance certificates from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) and a Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

A valid Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) will also be required before appointment.

The college cautioned applicants against submitting false information, noting that furnishing inaccurate details in an application is an offence.

Shortlisted candidates will be expected to present original academic and professional certificates, transcripts and identification documents during interviews.

KMTC further warned that presenting forged certificates or engaging in canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

Interested candidates are required to submit their applications online through the KMTC recruitment portal. The institution emphasized that hard-copy applications will not be accepted.

Applications must be submitted by June 30, 2026.

KMTC said it is an equal opportunity employer and encouraged qualified youth, women, persons with disabilities and members of minority and marginalized communities to apply.

Meanwhile, the Kenya Shipyards Limited has warned the public against a fraudulent recruitment scheme circulating online, cautioning job seekers not to fall victim to scammers.

In a notice on Monday, the company said it had become aware of fake job advertisements being shared across various digital platforms and clarified that the recruitment drive was not affiliated with Kenya Shipyards Limited.

"We hereby inform the general public and all our stakeholders that there is a fake job recruitment drive doing rounds on various digital platforms purporting to be from Kenya Shipyards Limited," the company stated.

Kenya Shipyards said the advertisements contain false information and urged members of the public to avoid engaging with the individuals behind the scheme.

"The information contained in these posts is not true, and you are warned not to engage with these unscrupulous persons," the company said.

The company emphasized that all legitimate job opportunities are advertised through its official channels.

"Kenya Shipyards Limited wishes to notify our esteemed clients, partners, job seekers and the general public that all our job advertisements are placed on our official website: https://kenyashipyards.co.ke and print media," the notice concluded.