Editor's Review The German Embassy in Kenya said the scholarship will support successful applicants by providing funding for tuition-free programmes and a range of additional benefits.

German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) has announced a new scholarship programme for highly qualified graduates from Kenya and other countries seeking to pursue a Master's degree in STEM fields at universities in Germany.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 9, the German Embassy in Kenya said the scholarship will support successful applicants by providing funding for tuition-free programmes and a range of additional benefits.

DAAD said the initiative is designed to help talented students advance their academic and professional careers in innovation-driven disciplines.

"The scholarship programme is aimed at high-achieving students from developing and emerging countries who would like to complete a Master’s degree in the STEM subjects at a German university.

"The scholarship offers the opportunity to continue their academic and professional career in innovation-driving STEM fields in Germany with a Master’s degree in mathematics, computer science, natural sciences and engineering," the statement read.

According to the programme guidelines, applicants must have completed a first university degree recognised in Germany, such as a Bachelor's degree, by the application deadline.

However, candidates who already hold a Master's degree by the application deadline are not eligible to apply.

The funding is available for full-time, on-campus Master's degree programmes at state or state-recognised universities in Germany.

Eligible courses must fall within the STEM disciplines of mathematics, computer science, natural sciences or engineering.

DAAD noted that interdisciplinary programmes may qualify if they have a clearly defined STEM focus.

However, study programmes that include integrated periods of study outside Germany are excluded from the scholarship.

File image of the German Embassy in Nairobi

The scholarship supports students for a minimum of 10 months and a maximum of 24 months, depending on the duration of the chosen Master's programme.

Applicants are required to indicate the full intended period of study when submitting their application.

For example, a student enrolling in a two-year Master's programme must apply for funding covering the entire two-year period from the outset.

DAAD explained that continuation of funding beyond the first year will depend on academic performance.

"After the first year of study, your academic achievements will be assessed. If this shows that you will successfully complete your programme within a reasonable period of time, the scholarship will continue as planned," the statement add5.

Funding under the programme is scheduled to begin in 2027.

The scholarship typically starts on October 1, 2027, although recipients who undertake a German language course before beginning their studies may commence earlier.

Successful applicants will receive a monthly scholarship payment of €992, alongside health, accident and personal liability insurance coverage.

They may also qualify for a travel allowance upon application and an annual study allowance worth €460.

Additional support may be available after funding begins, including a monthly rent subsidy and financial assistance for accompanying family members.

The programme also includes provisions for students with disabilities or chronic illnesses.

Eligible scholars may apply for subsidies to cover justified additional costs incurred during their stay in Germany that are not covered by third parties.

To help recipients improve their language skills, DAAD offers several language-related benefits, including funding for online language courses, support for German language courses in Germany before studies begin, allowances for independently chosen language courses during the scholarship period, and reimbursement of fees for TestDaF or DSH language examinations.

Applications for the scholarship programme are open until September 30, 2026.

This comes two weeks after the German Embassy announced a teaching placement opportunity in Germany for Kenyan teachers through the PAD Professional Development Programme 2027.

In a notice on Wednesday, May 20, the embassy said the programme is targeting German-language teachers at junior and senior high schools and will allow successful applicants to spend 11.5 months teaching at a school in Germany as part of a professional development and cultural exchange initiative.

According to details in the announcement, selected participants will either receive a monthly stipend of more than €1,500 or an employment contract offering approximately €2,500 per month during their stay in Germany.

Applicants interested in the programme must meet several requirements, including having C1 level proficiency in the German language and a minimum of three years of teaching experience.

The opportunity is being coordinated under PAD/KMK and supported by the German Federal Foreign Office.

The application deadline for the programme has been set for July 22, 2026.

Interested applicants have been advised to submit their applications online through the official portal at forms.kmk-pad.org/wbp/start.