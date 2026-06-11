Editor's Review The Council of Legal Education (CLE) has announced new industrial attachment opportunities, inviting students to submit their applications.

The Council of Legal Education (CLE) has announced new industrial attachment opportunities, inviting students to submit their applications.

In an announcement on Thursday, June 11, CLE said the attachment program will run for a maximum period of three months, beginning in August and ending in October 2026.

The council is offering a total of four positions under the program, including two opportunities for students pursuing Information Science and two opportunities for those studying Archives and Records Management.

To qualify for the program, applicants must be available full-time for the entire three-month duration of the attachment period.

They must also be continuing students enrolled in either a Degree or Diploma program in the specified fields from accredited institutions.

In addition, candidates are required to present a valid introduction letter from their learning institution confirming their status and attachment requirement.

Applicants must also have valid personal accident insurance covering the full duration of the attachment, as part of the eligibility requirements set by the Council.

Interested candidates have been invited to submit their applications here.

File image of Council of Legal Education CEO Jack Mwimali

This comes a day after the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) announced a new scholarship programme for highly qualified graduates from Kenya and other countries seeking to pursue a Master's degree in STEM fields at universities in Germany.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 9, the German Embassy in Kenya said the scholarship will support successful applicants by providing funding for tuition-free programmes and a range of additional benefits.

DAAD said the initiative is designed to help talented students advance their academic and professional careers in innovation-driven disciplines.

"The scholarship programme is aimed at high-achieving students from developing and emerging countries who would like to complete a Master’s degree in the STEM subjects at a German university.

"The scholarship offers the opportunity to continue their academic and professional career in innovation-driving STEM fields in Germany with a Master’s degree in mathematics, computer science, natural sciences and engineering," the statement read.

According to the programme guidelines, applicants must have completed a first university degree recognised in Germany, such as a Bachelor's degree, by the application deadline.

However, candidates who already hold a Master's degree by the application deadline are not eligible to apply.

The funding is available for full-time, on-campus Master's degree programmes at state or state-recognised universities in Germany.

Eligible courses must fall within the STEM disciplines of mathematics, computer science, natural sciences or engineering.

DAAD noted that interdisciplinary programmes may qualify if they have a clearly defined STEM focus.

However, study programmes that include integrated periods of study outside Germany are excluded from the scholarship.

Successful applicants will receive a monthly scholarship payment of €992, alongside health, accident and personal liability insurance coverage.

They may also qualify for a travel allowance upon application and an annual study allowance worth €460.

Additional support may be available after funding begins, including a monthly rent subsidy and financial assistance for accompanying family members.

The programme also includes provisions for students with disabilities or chronic illnesses.

Eligible scholars may apply for subsidies to cover justified additional costs incurred during their stay in Germany that are not covered by third parties.