Editor's Review The Micro and Small Enterprises Authority (MSEA) has announced a public auction of vehicles, machinery, furniture and other equipment scheduled for June 30.

The Micro and Small Enterprises Authority (MSEA) has announced a public auction of vehicles, machinery, furniture and other equipment scheduled for June 30.

In a notice on Tuesday, June 23, the authority said it has instructed Garam Investments Auctioneers to conduct the auction, which will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the MSEA Kariobangi Centre of Excellence located along Outer Ring Road, Maandamano House in Kariobangi South.

Among the assets set to go under the hammer are assorted tyres, a Mitsubishi Pajero, two Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles, a Nissan TD2 vehicle, a manual bending and rolling machine, a frost hand circle cutter, and a manual bending machine.

Others are a manual shear machine, air compressor cylinders, a tool and cutter grinding machine, a generator, Arbor Press No. 3 and No. 2, as well as assorted tables and furniture.

Interested bidders will be allowed to inspect the items on Wednesday, June 24, during normal working hours from 10:00 a.m.

The assorted tyres and the two Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles will be available for viewing at the MSEA Headquarters, while the Mitsubishi Pajero will be inspected at the MSEA Embu Office.

The Nissan TD2 vehicle and all the listed machinery, equipment, generator and furniture will be available for viewing at the MSEA Kariobangi Centre of Excellence.

MSEA stated that prospective bidders must first make a booking through Garam Investments Auctioneers, who will then coordinate the viewing arrangements with the authority.

The auction will be conducted on an 'As-Is, Where-Is' basis, meaning all items will be sold in their current condition and location.

Detailed catalogues for the auction can be obtained from Garam Investments Auctioneers’ offices at a fee of Ksh200.

Alternatively, interested parties may download the catalogue free of charge from the MSEA website.

To participate in the auction, bidders will be required to pay a refundable deposit depending on the category of item they intend to bid for.

A deposit of Ksh20,000 will apply to vehicles, while generators and other equipment will require a refundable deposit of Ksh10,000.

The remaining items will attract a refundable deposit of Ksh5,000.

File image of MSEA CEO Henry Rithaa

In addition, bidders for items in the Ksh5,000 category will be required to pay Ksh2,000 on the auction day at the venue to obtain a bidding number, which will also serve as an entry pass to the auction yard.

The authority noted that access to the auction venue will be strictly limited to two representatives per bidder, provided they possess both a catalogue and a bidding number.

Successful bidders will be required to pay 20 percent of the bid price immediately upon the fall of the hammer and clear the remaining balance within 14 days after the auction.

The balance payable will exclude the refundable deposit already paid.

MSEA warned that any bidder who fails to settle the outstanding balance within the stipulated period will forfeit all amounts already paid.

The authority further emphasized that successful bidders must make payments directly into a designated MSEA bank account, whose details will be communicated through the auctioneer.

In addition, cash deposits may be made through a commercial bank.

MSEA said the auction is subject to reserve prices and that successful bidders will only be allowed to remove purchased items through scheduled appointments.

Collection arrangements will be coordinated with the authority through the auctioneers; failure to remove goods within the stipulated period will attract storage charges of Ksh500 per lot per day.

The authority said the auction is open to all interested members of the public and encouraged prospective bidders to inspect the assets beforehand and familiarize themselves with the auction conditions before participating.

This comes over a week after Ufundi Co-operative Savings and Credit Society (Ufundi Sacco) invited bids for the purchase of its Ufundi Co-op Plaza, a 13-floor commercial building located in Nairobi CBD.

In a notice, the Sacco said the property is situated at the junction of Moi Avenue and Moktar Daddah Street in Nairobi County.

The building stands on a commercial plot measuring approximately 0.0546 hectares and is one of the notable commercial developments within the city centre.

According to the notice, the plaza comprises a multi-storey structure with 13 floors and three basement levels.

The building features standard fittings and finishes and has been maintained to a high standard, helping it attract and retain tenants.

Ufundi Sacco said interested bidders can obtain tender documents from the Sacco's headquarters located within the building.

"Tender documents detailing Ufundi Co-oP Plaza may be obtained from the C.E.O's office at Ufundi Co-oP plaza on 12th floor on normal working days between 9.00 am and 4.00 pm," the notice explained.

Ufundi Sacco further noted that bidders will be required to pay a non-refundable fee of Ksh5,000 to obtain the tender documents.

Completed tender documents must be submitted in plain sealed envelopes clearly marked "For Tender" and addressed to the Chief Executive Officer of Ufundi Co-operative Savings and Credit Society Ltd.

The documents should be deposited in the tender box located at the Sacco's offices on the 12th floor of Ufundi Co-op Plaza.

The deadline for submission is noon on July 1.