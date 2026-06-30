Editor's Review KNEC has announced the recruitment of secondary school teachers and college tutors to serve as assessors for the 2026 KCSE examination Oral and Practical papers.

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has announced the recruitment of secondary school teachers and college tutors to serve as assessors for the 2026 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination Oral and Practical papers.

In a notice on Tuesday, June 30, the council invited qualified education professionals to submit their applications before the deadline of July 15.

"KNEC is recruiting secondary school teachers/college tutors as assessors for the KCSE examination Oral and Practical papers," the notice read.

KNEC explained that the selected professionals will not require separate pre-training, as they will receive practical instruction while carrying out the assessment.

"The professionals identified will be trained on-the-job during assessment of the 2026 KCSE examination papers," the notice added.

KNEC directed interested applicants to submit their applications through its official recruitment portal and clarified that assessors who are already registered in the KNEC database do not need to apply again.

"For more information on how to apply, visit the KNEC website via the link, www.knec.ac.ke/careers/teachers/tutors who are already in the KNEC database of assessors need not apply," the notice concluded.

This comes weeks after KNEC announced the registration schedule for the 2026/2027 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) examinations.

In a notice on Tuesday, June 2, the council said registration for the November 2026 Business and Technical examinations are set to commence on July 6, 2026.

According to the notice, registration for all examinations will be conducted online through KNEC’s examination portals.

File image of KNEC CEO David Njengere

For the November 2026 examination series, the registration period for institutional candidates, including those undertaking Business Single and Group subjects, will run from July 6, 2026, to September 11, 2026.

Candidates and institutions will be required to submit Course Work Assessment (CWA) and Project Marks by October 23, 2026.

Collection of advance instructions for practical examinations has been scheduled for October 12, 2026, while planning for hospitality practical papers will take place on November 11, 2026.

The practical and theory examinations will then be administered from November 16 to December 4, 2026.

KNEC has also outlined key examination processing milestones for the November 2026 series.

Milestone One keying will be conducted between September 7 and September 18, 2026, followed by Milestone Two from September 21 to October 2, 2026.

Milestone Three keying will take place from October 5 to October 23, 2026. For the March 2027 examination series, registration will be open from November 2, 2026, to January 8, 2027.

The deadline for submission of Course Work Assessment and Project Marks has been set for February 26, 2027.

Candidates and institutions will collect advance instructions for practical examinations on February 15, 2027, while planning for hospitality practical papers will be conducted on March 10, 2027.

The practical and theory examinations are scheduled to run from March 15 to April 2, 2027.

The council further stated that Milestone One keying for the March 2027 series will be undertaken between January 11 and January 22, 2027.

Milestone Two will follow from January 25 to February 12, 2027, while Milestone Three will be conducted between February 15 and February 26, 2027.

For the July 2027 examination series, registration will take place from March 1, 2027, to May 7, 2027. The deadline for submission of Course Work Assessment and Project Marks has been set for June 25, 2027.

Collection of advance instructions for practical examinations will be done on June 14, 2027, while planning for hospitality practical papers is scheduled for July 14, 2027.

Practical and theory examinations for the series will run from July 19 to August 6, 2027. KNEC indicated that Milestone One keying for the July 2027 series will take place from May 10 to May 14, 2027.

Milestone Two will run from May 17 to June 11, 2027, while Milestone Three will be conducted between June 7 and June 18, 2027.