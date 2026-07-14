Editor's Review The National Legal Aid Service (NLAS) has announced 78 job opportunities.

The National Legal Aid Service (NLAS) has announced 78 job opportunities.

In a public notice on Tuesday, July 14, NLAS invited qualified and interested Kenyans to apply for the vacancies.

“The Board invites applications from interested and qualified Kenyan Citizens to fill the following positions,” the notice read in part.

The vacancies include: Director/CEO, Senior Deputy Director, Legal Aid, Senior Deputy Director, Human Resource and Administration, Deputy Director, Administration, Deputy Director I.C.T, Deputy Director, Finance and Accounts, Deputy Director Planning, Deputy Director, Corporate Communication, Deputy Director, Supply Chain Management and Deputy Director Internal Audit and Risk Assurance.

Others are: Assistant Director Legal Aid, Assistant Director Administration, Assistant Director Planning, Principal Finance Officer, Principal HRM Assistant, Principal Accountant, Principal Planning Officer, Principal Corporate Communication Officer, Senior Legal Aid Officer and Senior Record Management Assistant.

File image of a past NLAS event.

NLAS is also seeking to recruit: Senior Accountant, Legal Aid Officer, Legal Clerk l, Supply Chain Management Assistant/ Senior, Human Resource Management Officer I, Legal Clerk II, Record Management Assistant II, Legal Clerk III, Driver I and Driver II.

The service noted that grades one, two and three are on a three-year contract basis while the rest are on permanent and pensionable terms.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are required to submit their applications online to [email protected].

The applicants should quote the specific position and the reference number during the application.

The application letters should be addressed to: Chief Executive Officer, National Legal Aid Service, P.O Box 45597-00100 Nairobi.

The applicants are also required to submit copies of the national identity card, certified copies of relevant academic and professional certificates, any supporting documents and testimonials, and a detailed curriculum vitae with three referees.

The deadline for submitting the applications is August 14, 2026, at 5:00 pm Kenyan time.

“The National Legal Aid Service is an equal opportunity employer; it does not charge any fee at any stage of the recruitment process,” the notice added.

Further, NLAS said successful candidates will be required to present clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), a tax compliance certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA); a certificate of good conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), a certificate of clearance from the Credit Reference Bureau; and a clearance certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB).

NLAS is a state agency established under the Legal Aid Act, Cap. 16A, Laws of Kenya.

The service is governed by a Board of Directors comprising representatives from both State and non-state actors and a Secretariat headed by a CEO with a mandate to administer a national legal aid scheme that is affordable, accessible, sustainable, credible, appropriate, accountable, transparent and efficient.

It is tasked with providing legal aid services to marginalized, vulnerable, and indigent persons, promoting legal literacy and legal awareness, and supporting community legal services.