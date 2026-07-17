Editor's Review While we were keeping governments in check, other people were moving ahead in terms of development - CS Mbadi

On Friday, July 17, Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi responded to claims that the ODM party had deviated from its role as the Opposition party to keep President William Ruto's government in check.

Mbadi stated that ODM was not founded for the sole purpose of opposing governments and added that the party had the right to form governments.

He termed the claim a misconception and declared that there was nowhere in the party's constitution indicating that the party must always be in the Opposition.

"There are people who want to lie to us and confuse us into believing that it is our duty, and singular responsibility as ODM, and more particularly as a community, to always keep governments in check. ODM is supposed to win elections and be in power!" Mbadi reiterated.

The CS reckoned that being in the Opposition for several years had denied the Luo Nyanza region development and subjected members of the community to discrimination.

A file photo of Treasury CS John Mbadi, Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi and Interior PS Raymond Omollo.

"While we were keeping governments in check, other people were moving ahead in terms of development. If you had a name starting with 'O', 'A' or 'KO', and qualified to be a CEO of a parastatal, that alone disqualified you," he added.

The Treasury Boss opined that after being and suffering in the Opposition for long, it was time for the community to safeguard their interests.

On his part, Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi declared his loyalty to President Ruto, not only because he appointed him to the Cabinet, but also because it was the right thing to do.

Wandayi reminded the Luo Nation that the former Prime Minister, the late Raila Odinga, told them to support the Head of State, and that is exactly what they need to do.

"We have chosen, consciously so, to rally behind His Excellency the President—not just because I am a Cabinet Secretary, but because it is the right thing to do. That is exactly what Baba Raila Amolo Odinga told us to do. As his true and loyal soldiers, we have a moral obligation to continue on the path he showed us," he stated.

Earlier, Uasin Gishu County Woman Representative Gladys Boss revealed that the ODM party was essential in Ruto's re-election bid.

She claimed that the votes from ODM strongholds would be used to replace those that the President lost following his fallout with the Mount Kenya Region.