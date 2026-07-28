Editor's Review Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has announced plans to develop a modern garage that will house mechanics currently operating in Grogon.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has announced plans to develop a modern garage that will house mechanics currently operating in Grogon.

The announcement was made on Monday, July 27, after the governor held separate consultative meetings with representatives of Grogon mechanics.

The proposed facility is expected to accommodate approximately 1,200 vehicles and provide improved working conditions for mechanics.

During the engagements, Sakaja acknowledged that the regeneration programme has disrupted businesses but emphasized that the project is intended to deliver long-term benefits for the city and its residents.

"We are planning to build a modern facility that will improve your working conditions, grow your businesses, and create more opportunities.

"The garage will include vehicle showrooms, painting booths, car wash bays, training rooms, clinics, shops, kitchens, and other support facilities to enhance the working environment for mechanics while creating new business opportunities," he said.

The planned garage is one of the key projects under the broader Nairobi River Regeneration Programme, which seeks to restore the river ecosystem while opening up new economic opportunities along the river corridor.

File image of Governor Johnson Sakaja during a meeting with representatives of Grogon mechanics

This comes days after the Nairobi County Government approved the implementation framework for the first phase of the Nairobi Metropolitan Mass Rapid Transit System (NMRTS), paving the way for the development of an underground rail network through the CBD.

According to a dispatch from the 90th County Executive Committee meeting chaired by Sakaja, the first phase will focus on two major corridors, including the underground CBD rail core and the Eastlands Line.

Sakaja said the approval marked a shift from planning to the actual implementation of a transport project aimed at addressing Nairobi's persistent traffic congestion and improving the daily commuting experience.

"For far too long, the people of Nairobi, particularly our hardworking commuters from Eastlands and across the metropolitan area, have lost precious hours in traffic jams that slow down our economic growth," he said.

The county government expects the project to generate thousands of employment opportunities during its construction and operational phases.

It is also projected to contribute to reduced carbon emissions and support Nairobi's wider sustainability and climate objectives.

Plans for the second phase of the mass transit system are also already in progress.

The expansion is expected to cover Westlands, Ngong Road and Lang’ata, while extending services to growing commuter populations in Ongata Rongai, Ngong and Nairobi’s western corridor.

The completed NMRTS network will be connected to Nairobi’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system through strategically positioned interchange stations.