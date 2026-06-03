Editor's Review Moi Forces Academy Lanet has announced the temporary closure for Grade 10 and Form 3 learners following recent school fire incidents reported across the country.

Moi Forces Academy Lanet has announced the temporary closure for Grade 10 and Form 3 learners following recent school fire incidents reported across the country.

In a message sent to parents and guardians, the school said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure aimed at protecting students.

"Dear Parent/Guardian, Following the recent happenings in schools in the country, and as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of our students, the school will release Form 3 and Grade 10 learners to proceed home for a short break on Wednesday, 3rd June 2026," the message read.

The school further directed how the students would be released, with parents required to personally collect them from school.

"Kindly pick up your daughter at 8.00 a.m. No student to be released without the bona fide parent/guardian," the message added.

File image of Moi Forces Academy - Lanet

The move comes barely a day after students at Lenana School were sent home indefinitely following unrest that broke out at the institution during prep time.

In a message sent to parents and guardians, the school’s chief principal confirmed that the decision was reached after disturbances were reported within the school.

"Following last night’s disturbances and unrest during prep time, the Board of Management and the school administration have decided to temporarily send all students home," the message read.

The administration explained that the temporary closure was necessary to create room for investigations and normalisation within the school environment before students can resume learning.

"This will allow time to restore calm and carry out a full assessment of the situation," the message added.

Parents and guardians were instructed to report to the school early Tuesday morning to pick up their children.

"You are therefore requested to collect your son from school at 8:00 a.m. today. Please ensure that every student leaves the school compound only when accompanied by a parent, guardian, or an authorized representative," the message further read.

The school has not yet announced when students will return, saying further communication will be issued once new arrangements are finalized.

"We will communicate the new reporting date and other necessary arrangements in due course. We sincerely regret any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your understanding, cooperation, and continued support," the message concluded.