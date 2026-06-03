Editor's Review The students, who appeared before the court under tight security, had opposed an application by the prosecution seeking to detain them for 30 days.

A Naivasha court has ordered nine students linked to the deadly fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil to remain at the Nakuru Children’s Remand Home for 21 days as investigations continue.

The students had opposed an application by the prosecution seeking to detain them for 30 days.

However, the court granted a shorter detention period, directing that they remain in custody until June 24 when the matter will be mentioned again.

In its ruling, the court noted that the allegations under investigation are serious and that the suspects are known to potential witnesses.

The magistrate agreed with the prosecution’s concerns that releasing the students at this stage could interfere with witnesses.

The defence had argued that there were no compelling grounds to deny the students bond, but the court declined the request.

File image of the suspects in court

The minors are being investigated in connection with the dormitory fire that claimed the lives of 16 students.

Investigators are pursuing possible murder and arson charges.

CCTV captured a group of students moving through the dormitory moments before flames engulfed the building.

The events unfolded at around ten minutes past midnight on Thursday, May 28, when five students were captured walking inside the dormitory.

The footage shows them tiptoeing between sleeping areas while appearing to confirm whether fellow students had already fallen asleep.

The group was first captured near cube 11 before moving toward cube 13, where they briefly disappeared from camera view.

Approximately 20 seconds later, the students reappeared, but this time appearing to move with urgency.

The CCTV footage shows two students stopping near cube 11, where they are believed to have lit a fire before throwing it inside and quickly moving to another cube, where they repeated the same.

The students then proceeded to a third cube, where they again threw fire before quickly running downstairs.

Within moments, some students woke up after noticing flames and smoke before raising the alarm.

In the end, 16 students had lost their lives.