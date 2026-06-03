Editor's Review "I suspect that there is something very sinister that the DCP party is planning around the Gen Z protest."

Former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has sensationally claimed that some of Rigathi Gachagua's colleagues in the United Opposition are holding coalition talks with President William Ruto's government.

Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday, June 3, Kuria, who accused Gachagua of trying to intimidate him into changing his political stand, stated that it would be a waste of time.

He questioned why he would join the United Opposition, yet some of the principals were holding talks with the Ruto government.

"The reason I am adamant with my political position is that some of those people he is calling his colleagues are talking with us, wanting to join the government, and forming a coalition with us.

"Why would I go to them only to come back to government? I don't need to go to Kalonzo, then he comes back to make a deal with William Ruto, or go to Matiang'i, who then comes to make a deal with Ruto. Why would I waste my fare?" Kuria posed.

A file photo of former CS Moses Kuria addressing the media during a press conference.

The former Advisor to the Head of State called out Gachagua's DCP party for accusing him of masterminding violence in the Mount Kenya region during protests.

He maintained the had no motive to perpetrate violence on his own people and asked residents of the region not to engage in any destruction of property or be involved in any loss of lives.

Kuria claimed that DCP had a bad plan for the possible Gen-Z anniversary protests, or the July 7 planned mass action, and called on security agencies to be vigilant.

"I cannot forgive him (Gachagua) dragging my name into matters of violence. I suspect that there is something very sinister that the DCP party is planning around the Gen Z protest, the court case surrounding the impeachment of the former DP, and around the Saba Saba anniversary," he alleged.

The former Presidential Advisor stated that he reported the matter to the police and received assurance that security during the aforementioned events would be heightened.

He made the statement in response to claims by DCP Secretary General Senator John Methu that he, Interior Boss Kichumba Murkomen, and Interior Principal Secretary Raymonf Omollo masterminded violence in the Mount Kenya region during protests.