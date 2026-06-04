Editor's Review Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya has dismissed social media reports alleging that the Ministry of Sports has temporarily suspended the Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya has dismissed reports alleging that the Ministry of Sports has temporarily suspended the Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

In a post on Thursday, June 4, CS Mvurya flagged the claims circulating on social media platforms as fake.

CS Mvurya's clarification comes after a section of Kenyans raised concerns online over reports that the FKF had been suspended by the Ministry of Sports.

The flagged report claimed that the Ministry of Sports suspended FKF over alleged misapplication of resources and failure to file financial returns.

Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi, in a post on his Facebook account, also flagged the social media reports as false.

File image of FIFA President Hussein Mohammed.

This comes a week after the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) rejected the FKF National Executive Committee’s move to suspend FKF President Hussein Mohammed, alongside Dennis Gicheru and Abdulahi Yusuf Ibrahim.

In a letter to FKF’s NEC, Chief Member Associations Officer Elkhan Mammadov said the suspension of the three FKF officials was unconstitutional.

Mammadov noted that the procedure followed in the matter failed to meet the requirements outlined in Article 41 of the FKF Constitution.

“In particular, the information and documentation provided do not demonstrate that the applicable procedural requirements were respected.

“FIFA therefore categorically rejects the procedure that has been followed in this matter,” read the statement in part.

The world football governing body cautioned FKF NEC officials against hastily taking actions that affect the federation's leadership and administration.

FIFA further warned that any FKF officials found to have breached the FKF Constitution, rules, and regulations could face disciplinary action by the federation’s judicial bodies.

“Finally, we recall that any actions taken by Members of FKF or by members of FKF bodies in breach of the FKF Constitution, rules and regulations may expose the individuals concerned to consequences, including potential disciplinary measures, as provided for under the FKF Constitution and applicable regulations, which may be taken by the competent judicial bodies of FKF, which are exclusively empowered to address such matters in accordance with the principles of due process,” Mammadov added.