Editor's Review Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok has ruled out early closure of schools for the mid-term break despite the recent wave of unrest.

Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok has ruled out early closure of schools for the mid-term break despite the recent wave of unrest.

Speaking on Thursday, June 4, at Kenya High School, PS Bitok said the Ministry of Education will not disrupt the academic calendar because of isolated cases of school unrest.

PS Bitok emphasised that learning will continue as scheduled until June 24, 2026, when learners will break for mid-term.

“The half-term break for this term is scheduled for the 24th of this month, and learners are directed that they must wait for the right time to go for the half-term.

“We are not going to disrupt the school calendar because of a few schools who are messing up our programme,” said PS Bitok.

File image of PS Julius Bitok.

The Basic Education PS also said the ministry will ensure that learning continues uninterrupted for students who are committed to their studies.

Further, PS Bitok warned that the government would take firm action against learners involved in arson.

“We are going to ensure that the learners who are willing to learn are learning and those who want to torch their schools, we are going to deal with them,” PS Bitok added.

This comes after Alliance High School announced its closure following a fire incident in one of its dormitory facilities.

In a communication sent to parents, the school said the fire affected a section of mattresses in one of the institution's older dormitories.

"We wish to inform you that an incident involving a small section of mattresses in one of the older dormitory facilities occurred within the school," the communication read.

The school assured parents that no students were harmed during the incident and that learners remained safe following the response by the administration and other relevant teams.

"We are grateful to report that the situation was promptly contained and managed by the school administration and relevant teams. Most importantly, all students are safe, accounted for, and continuing with their normal morning activities and academic routines," the communication added.

On Wednesday, Moi Forces Academy Lanet announced the temporary closure for Grade 10 and Form 3 learners following recent school fire incidents reported across the country.

In a message sent to parents and guardians, the school said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure aimed at protecting students.

Prior to that, students at Lenana School were sent home indefinitely following unrest that broke out at the institution during prep time.