Editor's Review Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the Muhuru Bay Port Project in Migori County, announcing that the development is nearing completion.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the Muhuru Bay Port Project in Migori County, announcing that the development is nearing completion.

In an update on Thursday, June 4, Omollo said the Muhuru Bay shoreline had for many years failed to realise its economic potential despite its strategic location on Lake Victoria.

"For decades, the Muhuru Bay shoreline, despite its strategic position on Lake Victoria and vast untapped potential, remained largely neglected and its promise to drive trade, fisheries and regional connectivity lying dormant," he said.

Omollo noted that the ongoing development is being undertaken by the Kenya Ports Authority as part of efforts to advance Kenya’s Blue Economy agenda and spur economic growth in the region.

"Under the stewardship of the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), the Muhuru Bay Pier Development and Rehabilitation Project is transforming this historic site into a modern lake port, aligned with the country's Blue Economy agenda and poised to unlock socio-economic growth across Nyatike and the wider Migori County," he added.

1File image of the Muhuru Bay Port Project

According to Omollo, the project has reached its final structural phase, with only a few finishing activities remaining.

"The project is now in its final structural phase, with walling works at 98% completion and ongoing revetment works involving the systematic placement and compaction of armour rock boulders along a 200-metre stretch to form the pier head and protect against wave action," he further said.

File image of the Muhuru Bay Port Project

Key components of the project include the construction of a reinforced concrete jetty measuring 50 by 30 metres to accommodate larger vessels, a cold storage facility aimed at improving fish preservation, perimeter security infrastructure and an administrative block that will house port and customs operations.

The government expects the upgraded facility to strengthen regional trade and improve market access for local fishermen once completed.

"Once complete, the facility will strengthen trade integration by complementing the Masara-Muhuru Bay road upgrade, enhance fisheries value chains by reducing post-harvest losses and eliminating exploitative intermediaries and establish a vital maritime linkage connecting emerging lake ports such as Homa Bay, Sori and Kisumu," Omollo said.

File image of the Muhuru Bay Port Project

This comes a day after Omollo issued an update on the ongoing construction of the 74-kilometre Mbita-Sori road.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 2, he said 17 kilometres of the road project have already been completed to bitumen standards.

Omollo noted that ongoing works include heavy machinery deployment and base-layer preparation at the Sindo and Kiabuya sections

"Significant progress has been made, with over 17 kilometres already completed to bitumen standards, while active works, including heavy machinery deployment and base-layer preparation, are ongoing across the Sindo and Kiabuya sections," he said.

Omollo highlighted that the project traverses Homa Bay and Migori counties, linking Suba North, Suba South and Nyatike constituencies.

He said the road, which is being implemented by the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA), is opening up the Lake Victoria corridor and restoring mobility and opportunity to the region.

Omollo observed that once completed, the road will improve access to the Ruma National Park, boosting tourism in the region.

"The road is expected to unlock multiple economic gains. It will ease the movement of fish from landing beaches to inland markets, strengthening the Blue Economy; improve access to Ruma National Park, boosting tourism; and streamline cross-border trade between Kenya and Tanzania by reducing transport costs and travel time," he noted.

Further, Omollo disclosed that the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration is collaborating with local authorities to ensure safety within active construction zones.

"These efforts are vital in protecting both workers and road users while ensuring smooth project delivery and lasting impact," he further said.