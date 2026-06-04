Editor's Review "If we don't prepare and a situation occurs, we would have to answer more difficult questions."

President William Ruto defended the government's decision to build an Ebola quarantine and isolation facility for American citizens at the Laikipia Base.





Speaking on Thursday, June 4, Ruto claimed that it would be inhumane for Kenya to deny the request from the USA, yet the country had invested heavily in Kenya's health sector.





He argued that Kenya was returning a favour by allowing the facility to be set up at the military air base and clarified that the unit would be built by the American taxpayer.





The Head of State told Kenyans who were opposed to the project that the government was doing the right thing.





"American taxpayers' resources have been used to support Kenyan health infrastructure. It would be most unfortunate if we refused one request by the Americans to set up a facility at their cost.





President William Ruto addressing a press conference in South Africa on June 4, 2026.







"We would look very inhuman. I can look at everybody in the eye and tell you that we are doing the right thing," he explained.





Ruto maintained that the isolation facility in Laikipia was not the only one in the country, but one of 23 set up within Kenya in preparation for an outbreak.





He stated that he is willing to take the heat from Kenyans for being 'overprepared' for the virus now, rather than answer more difficult questions later.





"If we don't prepare and a situation occurs, we would have to answer more difficult questions. If we were answering questions when people are sick, then they would be more difficult ones," the President added.





The Commander in Chief added that in any case, the government was responsible for taking care of Kenyans and foreigners who are taken ill while on Kenyan soil.





Kenya has so far received Ksh1.3 billion from the USA for Ebola preparedness. A section of Kenyans opposed setting up the facility in the country.





Health CS Aden Duale clarified that the risk of the spread of the virus to neighbouring communities. He added that only medical doctors from the KDF and American officials would be handling patients at the facility.





Duale maintained that the government did not need to consult Kenyans, but to ensure it protects them.











