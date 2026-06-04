Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions affecting parts of Nyeri and Meru counties on Friday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions affecting parts of Nyeri and Meru counties on Friday, June 5.

In a notice on Thursday, June 4, the company indicated that the planned interruptions will run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

In Nyeri County, the outage will affect the Muthinga Gichira area.

Areas scheduled to experience electricity interruption include Muthinga Market, Kiriko Market, Eucabeth Academy, Gichira, and Kiangacha.

Others are Kiriti, Kiambuiri, Mutathini, Kiawaithanji, Gachima, Lilongwe, Ithenguri, Kangaita, Gondo, Mirichu and adjacent customers.

Meanwhile, in Meru County, the planned outage will affect parts of Laare and Mutuati areas.

The affected locations include Mutuati, Laare, Kambi Kairanya, Antubetwe Kiongo, Kieni Kia Muti, Karama Market, Nkoe, Athawene, Mea, Kanuni, and Kamukuji.

Nkamathi, Mariri, Niaikuriu, Tuuru Mission, Ithata, Kamweline, Kaelo Technical Training Institute, China State Construction Lot 1 and adjacent customers will also be affected.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

This comes over a week after Kenya Power reported a sharp rise in earnings from the growing electric mobility sector, with electricity sales for EV charging generating cumulative revenues of Ksh382 million.

In a statement on Friday, May 22, the company said monthly revenue from EV charging climbed from Ksh873,907 in July 2023 to a record Ksh35 million in February 2026.

Nairobi emerged as the leading region in EV uptake, contributing 71 per cent of the total revenue recorded.

Other regions including the Coast, North Eastern, and Western Kenya also posted steady growth in adoption.

"Our E-mobility Sales Growth Analysis Report (July 2023-April 2026) shows that electricity sales to the e-mobility sector have grown 113-fold in just under three years, from 13,500 kWh (units) in July 2023 to over 1.5 million kWh in April 2026.

"This is clear evidence that EVs adoption is no longer a pilot, but a mainstream reality," Kenya Power’s Managing Director and CEO, Joseph Siror, said.

He added, "This growth tells us the opportunity is truly national, and our focus must be on diversifying beyond the capital. This is why we are launching the EV parades today and having the E-mobility Conference and Expo in June."

Kenya Power noted that it reached a major milestone in November 2025 after surpassing one million kWh of electricity sales to the e-mobility sector within a single month.

Since then, consumption has consistently remained above that mark.