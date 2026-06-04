Editor's Review We must negotiate with our learners so that there are no disagreements on any issues - PS Julius Bitok

Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok warned school principals against forcing students to sit for what he termed as unnecessary exams.

Speaking at the Kenya High School on Thursday, June 4, Bitok stated that the exams could be the cause of the tension witnessed in schools during the last two weeks.

He claimed that some of the students felt demoralised about the exams, hence they acted in protest.

"We have asked all our principals to stop any type of examinations in this term that are going to create anger, disappointment, or disenfranchise any student.

"We are doing that because we want to reduce tension in our schools. Why do you want to force these learners to sit for an examination if they are not ready?" Bitok posed.

A file photo of Basic Education PS Julius Bitok attending an event at the Kenya High School.



The PS further urged school administrators to engage in consultation and dialogue with students instead of being hardliners.

"We must negotiate with our learners so that there are no disagreements on any issues, whether it's academics or about timing. Let us engage our learners," he stated.

On the other hand, Bitok told learners to engage their teachers and the school administration instead of resorting to the destruction of property and burning of school infrastructure.

Meanwhile, he assured parents that schools were safe and that their children were in good hands. He further promised to deal firmly with those who perpetrate mayhem in learning institutions.

The PS maintained that despite the several school fires, the government would not adjust the school calendar and that students would only go for half term on June 24 as scheduled.

He urged students to remain calm and wait for the right time. Meanwhile, he reiterated that all boarding schools would undergo a fresh inspection within the next 10 days.

Earlier, the Alliance High School and the Lang'ata High School closed indefinitely after fire incidents in the respective schools.