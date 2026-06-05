Editor's Review The DCI has provided a fresh update regarding investigations into the murder of Reverend Julius Ndumia Ngari of PCEA Tabuga Church in Nakuru North Sub-County.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has provided a fresh update regarding investigations into the murder of Reverend Julius Ndumia Ngari of PCEA Tabuga Church in Nakuru North Sub-County.

In a statement on Thursday, June 4, the agency said two suspects linked to the murder have already been arraigned in court.

The DCI explained that investigations involving the two suspects had already been completed and the matter forwarded for prosecutorial guidance.

"Through extensive forensic analyses and intelligence-led investigations conducted by detectives from the Homicide Directorate, Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB), Operations Support Unit (OSU), and Nakuru County investigative teams, significant progress has been made in the case, culminating in the arrest of two suspects: Felix Odinga Okumu and Berryly Nafua Atenyo.

"Following the conclusion of investigations surrounding these suspects, the case file was submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for perusal and advice," the statement read.

According to investigators, the recommendations from prosecutors led to the formal charging of the suspects before the courts.

"Acting on the recommendations arising from the investigations, the two suspects were subsequently arraigned before the Nakuru Law Courts, where they pleaded not guilty," the statement added.

The case is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on June 17, 2026, ahead of the commencement of the hearing.

Despite the arrests, detectives say investigations remain active and are now appealing to members of the public for help in identifying another individual considered important to the case.

"As investigations progress, detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an individual captured in the images below.

"The first image is the original photograph obtained during investigations, while the second is a digitally enhanced version generated from the original image to improve visibility of identifiable features," the statement noted.

File image of the person of interest in the case

Investigators clarified that both images refer to the same person and believe the individual could help uncover additional information.

The agency added that efforts to identify more people connected to the killing remain ongoing.

"Moreover, detectives continue to pursue further leads and are actively profiling other individuals of interest linked to this heinous act," the statement concluded.

This comes weeks after the DCI said detectives have linked the incident to a dangerous gang that has allegedly been operating across Nakuru County and nearby areas.

The investigative agency revealed that the suspects are connected to a gang previously identified in 2022 and associated with violent robberies involving firearms and disguises.

"Through sustained forensic and intelligence-driven investigations, detectives have firmly linked the incident to a notorious criminal gang first profiled in July 2022.

"The gang is known for carrying out violent armed robberies using an L1A1 firearm while disguised in security forces attire. The firearm in question was recovered by police in 2024," the statement read.

According to the DCI, the same criminal group is also believed to have been involved in another violent robbery that took place just days before Rev Ndumia’s killing.

"The same gang has also been connected to a violent robbery on the night of May 1, 2026, during which Ksh600,000 was transferred from a victim's bank account to mobile numbers associated with the group," the statement added.

Detectives further disclosed that investigators are now examining whether the gang may be responsible for a wider series of violent crimes recently reported in Nakuru.

"Detectives are also investigating a pattern of violent attacks and robberies within Nakuru County and its environs. It is suspected that the same gang is behind several of these incidents," the statement further read.

The DCI added that forensic experts are continuing with scientific examinations aimed at strengthening the prosecution’s case and placing suspects at the scene of the murder.

"Advanced forensic examinations, including scientific analysis aimed at placing the suspects at the crime scene, are still ongoing to build a robust case for prosecution," the statement concluded.