Editor's Review Parents and guardians of students at Upper Hill School were asked on Thursday, June 4, to collect their children after the institution announced an immediate closure.

Parents and guardians of students at Upper Hill School were asked on Thursday, June 4, to collect their children after the institution announced an immediate closure.

The school management said the move was taken as a precautionary measure following signs of restlessness within the school.

"Due to the unrest currently being experienced in some schools across the country and signs of restlessness within our school, parents/guardians are advised to pick their sons from school today as a precautionary measure to ensure their safety and well-being," a communication to parents read.

The school management acknowledged the inconvenience caused while requesting cooperation during the exercise.

"We regret any inconvenience caused and appreciate your cooperation," the communication further read.

File image of Upper Hill School

Earlier Thursday, Alliance High School announced its closure following a fire incident in one of its dormitory facilities.

In a communication sent to parents, the school said the fire affected a section of mattresses in one of the institution's older dormitories.

"We wish to inform you that an incident involving a small section of mattresses in one of the older dormitory facilities occurred within the school," the communication read.

The school assured parents that no students were harmed during the incident and that learners remained safe following the response by the administration and other relevant teams.

"We are grateful to report that the situation was promptly contained and managed by the school administration and relevant teams. Most importantly, all students are safe, accounted for, and continuing with their normal morning activities and academic routines," the communication added.

Meanwhile, Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok has warned school principals against forcing students to sit for what he termed as unnecessary exams.

Speaking at the Kenya High School on Thursday, he stated that the exams could be the cause of the tension witnessed in schools during the last two weeks.

Bitok claimed that some of the students felt demoralised about the exams, hence they acted in protest.

"We have asked all our principals to stop any type of examinations in this term that are going to create anger, disappointment, or disenfranchise any student.

"We are doing that because we want to reduce tension in our schools. Why do you want to force these learners to sit for an examination if they are not ready?" he posed.

Bitok urged school administrators to engage in consultation and dialogue with students instead of being hardliners.

"We must negotiate with our learners so that there are no disagreements on any issues, whether it's academics or about timing. Let us engage our learners," he stated.