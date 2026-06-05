Editor's Review Motorists in Nairobi have been advised to expect traffic disruptions this weekend as several roads will be closed to facilitate the Nairobi City Marathon.

Motorists in Nairobi have been advised to expect traffic disruptions this weekend as several roads will be closed to facilitate the Nairobi City Marathon.

In a public notice ahead of the marathon, the organizers of the event announced that the road closures will take effect on Saturday June 6 night and remain in place until Sunday June 7 evening.

Section of the Nairobi Expressway between James Gichuru Road and Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) will be closed from Saturday 10 PM and Sunday 3 PM on both sides.

The inner lanes of Waiyaki Way will also be closed from the entrance Nairobi School all the way to the entrance of the Express Way from 12 AM to 10 AM.

The section of Uhuru Highway between Lusaka roundabout and Museum hill will be closed on both sides from Sunday 12 AM to 2 PM.

File image of the 2022 Nairobi City Marathon.

Motorists using Haile Selassie Avenue and the Processional Way between Cathedral Road and Uhuru Highway will also be affected will the section being closed from Sunday 12 AM to Sunday 4 PM.

Kenyatta Avenue between Panafric Hotel and Moi Avenue will also be closed from Sunday 12 AM to Sunday 4 PM.

Other roads that will be closed during the marathon include; City Hall Way, Simba Street, Moi Avenue, University Way, Muindi Mbingu Street and Koinange Street all between 12 AM and 2PM.

The 2026 Nairobi City Marathon edition has attracted over 17,000 runners from across 75 countries.

The 10-kilometre race has attracted 6,550 participants, while 5,050 runners have registered for the 21-kilometer half marathon.

The 42-kilometer full marathon will feature 1,750 runners, while the 5 kilometer Family Fun Run has attracted 4,100 participants.

In the previous edition held on July 6, 2025, Benson Tunyo Murkomen clinched the men's marathon title after crossing the finish line in 2:08:36.

On the other hand, Emily Chepkemoi won the women's marathon in 2:22:45.