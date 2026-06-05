Editor's Review The management of Vihiga Teaching and Referral Hospital has issued a statement following concerns raised online regarding the death of a patient.

The management of Vihiga Teaching and Referral Hospital has issued a statement following concerns raised online regarding the death of a patient.

In a statement on Thursday, June 4, the hospital said the patient was brought to the facility on May 29 after a road accident.

"The patient was received at the Accident and Emergency Department at 8:50 p.m. following involvement in a road traffic accident," the statement read.

According to the hospital’s assessment records, the patient arrived with a blood pressure reading of 164/68 mmHg, a pulse rate of 111 BPM, oxygen saturation (SpO₂) of 82 percent, and a random blood sugar (RBS) reading of 7.0 mmol/L.

The hospital explained that emergency measures were immediately initiated after doctors noted the patient’s low oxygen levels.

"Due to the low oxygen saturation levels, oxygen supplementation was initiated immediately at 4 litres per minute using an oxygen concentrator while preparations for further investigations, including a CT scan, were being made," the statement added.

The hospital further stated that medical records indicate the oxygen support was later interfered with by one of the patient’s caretakers.

"According to documentation by the Accident and Emergency team, one of the patient’s caretakers/relatives switched off the oxygen concentrator and requested that an oxygen cylinder be provided instead," the statement further read.

File image of the Vihiga Teaching and Referral Hospital

According to the statement, the patient’s condition later worsened, prompting emergency response efforts from medical staff.

"At approximately 9:10 p.m., the patient’s condition deteriorated and he began gasping. The Accident and Emergency team, led by a consultant, immediately commenced cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and other advanced life-support measures," the statement noted.

Despite the efforts by the medical team, the hospital said attempts to save the patient were unsuccessful.

"Despite all efforts by the medical team, the patient did not respond to resuscitation and was pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m.," the statement read.

Following its internal review, the hospital maintained that medical personnel adhered to established procedures while handling the emergency.

"The management’s review indicates that the attending healthcare workers followed the required clinical procedures and emergency care protocols," the statement concluded.

This comes days after the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) raised concern after protestors stormed the Naivasha County Referral Hospital and took away the body of a deceased patient.

In a statement on Tuesday, May 19, KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atellah condemned the incident, saying it placed the lives of doctors and healthcare workers in the facility at serious risk.

"Yesterday, a rowdy and agitated crowd forcefully stormed the facility, disrupted medical operations, and took away a deceased patient's body from hospital custody.

"This act of violence severely endangered the lives of doctors and all the healthcare providers on duty, creating a hostile environment in what should be a sanctuary of healing," the statement read in part.

Atellah warned that attacks on hospitals and healthcare workers threaten the delivery of critical medical services, especially during emergencies.

"Subjecting healthcare workers to an environment of fear directly threatens the continuity of critical care. The public must exercise maximum restraint and protect healthcare facilities as neutral zones," he said.