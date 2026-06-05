Editor's Review St. George’s Girls’ High School and Nairobi School have become the latest institutions to send students home amid a wave of unrest affecting schools across the country.

St. George’s Girls’ High School and Nairobi School have become the latest institutions to send students home amid a wave of unrest affecting schools across the country.

In a communication to parents on Thursday, June 4, St. George’s Girls’ High School said growing anxiety among learners had prompted the school's management to suspend learning.

"I wish to inform you that following the wave of unrest in schools around us, many of our girls at St. George's have become emotionally distressed with majority expressing discomfort about remaining in school," the communication read.

The school said the decision to release learners was reached by its Board of Management and instructed parents to pick their children on Friday.

"The Board of Management has decided to release the girls to go home tomorrow (5th June, 2026). Please make arrangements for the official Parent/Guardian to pick your girl from 8:00a.m," the communication added.

Meanwhile, Nairobi School has also directed all students to proceed on a short break until further notice following rising tension within the institution.

According to the school administration, the decision was arrived at after consultations involving the Chief Principal, the Board of Management, the Parents Association and the Ministry of Education.

The school said the move was intended to safeguard learners and maintain order as the situation is assessed.

Parents and guardians were asked to pick up their sons from the school.

File image of Nairobi School

Elsewhere, late Thursday, parents and guardians of students at Upper Hill School were asked to collect their children after the institution announced an immediate closure.

The school management said the move was taken as a precautionary measure following signs of restlessness within the school.

"Due to the unrest currently being experienced in some schools across the country and signs of restlessness within our school, parents/guardians are advised to pick their sons from school today as a precautionary measure to ensure their safety and well-being," a communication to parents read.

The school management acknowledged the inconvenience caused while requesting cooperation during the exercise.

"We regret any inconvenience caused and appreciate your cooperation," the communication further read.

Prior to that, Alliance High School announced its closure following a fire incident in one of its dormitory facilities.

In a communication sent to parents, the school said the fire affected a section of mattresses in one of the institution's older dormitories.

"We wish to inform you that an incident involving a small section of mattresses in one of the older dormitory facilities occurred within the school," the communication read.

The school assured parents that no students were harmed during the incident and that learners remained safe following the response by the administration and other relevant teams.

"We are grateful to report that the situation was promptly contained and managed by the school administration and relevant teams. Most importantly, all students are safe, accounted for, and continuing with their normal morning activities and academic routines," the communication added.