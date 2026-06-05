Editor's Review South Africa has lifted the suspended duties on Kenyan tea, coffee, and spices, restoring market access for the products under the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) tariff offer.

South Africa has lifted the suspended duties on Kenyan tea, coffee, and spices, restoring market access for the products under the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) tariff offer.

In a statement on Friday, June 5, the State Department for Trade said South African President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement during the Kenya–South Africa Business Forum in Pretoria.

According to the Trade State Department, the duties had been imposed in November 2025.

The department noted that the lift on the suspended duties is expected to enhance trade between the two countries and create new opportunities for Kenyan exporters.

“South Africa has lifted the suspended duties on Kenyan tea, coffee, and spices that were imposed in November 2025, giving market access to the products under the SACU tariff offer.

“The concession is intended to strengthen trade ties between the two countries and reduce the trade imbalance that currently favours South Africa,” read the statement in part.

File image of President William Ruto with Cyril Ramaphosa.

This comes after Kenya and South Africa have signed six Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.

The six agreements were signed on Thursday, June 4, following a meeting between President Ramaphosa and President William Ruto at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The agreements included: the facilitation of trade through cooperation in the areas of standardization, technical regulation, conformity assessment, and accreditation.

Kenya and South Africa also signed agreements on shipping and maritime cooperation, promotion of partnership on gender equality and women empowerment, and cooperation in the field of technical and vocational education and training.

The two nations further signed agreements on arts, culture, and heritage, and in the field of sports and recreation.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, President Ruto said trade between Kenya and South Africa grew from $590 million in 2024 to $650 million in 2025.

However, President Ruto noted that tariffs and non-tariff barriers are still a challenge in trade between the two countries.

“This momentum must not only be sustained but must also accelerate. We acknowledge that real obstacles still remain, including tariffs and non-tariff barriers, limited market access, and regulatory constraints,” Ruto stated.