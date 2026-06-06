Editor's Review Businesswoman and Nairobi gubernatorial seat hopeful Agnes Kagure is mourning the death of her mother, Mary Wangui Mwangi.

Businesswoman and Nairobi gubernatorial seat hopeful Agnes Kagure is mourning the death of her mother, Mary Wangui Mwangi.

In a statement on Saturday, June 6, Kagure described her mother as a central figure in her life whose guidance and strength shaped her personal journey.

"It is with deep sorrow and a heavy heart that I share the passing of my beloved mother, friend and mentor. She was a woman of great strength, faith, wisdom, and love whose presence shaped my life and many others' in countless ways," she said.

Kagure expressed the lasting influence her mother had on her character and appealed for privacy as the family comes to terms with the loss.

"Her prayers, guidance, and sacrifices will forever remain part of who I am. As a family, we ask for your prayers, comfort, and privacy during this difficult time. Rest in power, my role model," she added.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko also joined in sending condolences, offering personal support and solidarity to Kagure and her family during their time of grief.

"My dear sister, Agness Kagure, please accept my sincere condolences on the passing of your beloved mother Mary Wangui Mwangi. During this difficult and painful time, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family," he said.

Sonko also highlighted Kagure’s history of supporting others in grief and urged her to accept the same support from friends and allies.

"You have always stood with others in their moments of grief and hardship, offering comfort, strength, and support. Now it is our turn, as your friends, to stand with you.

"I want to assure you that you will not walk this journey alone. We shall be by your side, praying for you and supporting you every step of the way," he added.

File image of Agnes Kagure and her mother Mary Wangui Mwangi

Sonko concluded his message with prayers for strength, peace, and comfort for the bereaved family.

"May the Almighty God grant you strength, comfort, and peace during this season of loss. May the cherished memories of your mother bring you solace, and may her gentle soul rest in eternal peace," he further said.

On his part, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua described the late Wangui as a respected matriarch who valued education, faith, and community service.

"Mama Mary was a loving matriarch and a committed member of the communities she lived in. She believed in education and a better society for all Kenyans. Her service to her family and church remains strong even on her demise," he said.

Gachagua also extended his sympathy directly to Kagure and prayed for comfort during the period of mourning.

"My deepest sympathies to Ms. Agnes Kagure and her family at this painful moment of grief. Mama Mary rest in eternal peace and may God grant her His Mercy and everlasting life," he added.

This comes weeks after former Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati announced the death of his father, Mzee Patrick Wangamati, following a period of illness and hospitalisation.

In a statement on Monday, May 18, he said his father passed away in the early hours of the morning while receiving treatment in Bungoma.

Wangamati went on to describe his father as a respected leader who previously served as a Member of Parliament and elder in the community.

"It is with deep sorrow that I announce the passing of our beloved father, Mzee Patrick Wangamati, who rested this morning at 4:00am.

"Mzee Wangamati, a former Member of Parliament and a respected elder, passed away while receiving treatment at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Bungoma," he said.

Wangamati revealed that his late father had been battling health complications in recent months, leading to several hospital visits in Bungoma and Nairobi.

"In the recent past, he had been in and out of hospital, including Nairobi Hospital and Bungoma West Hospital.

"As we come to terms with this great loss, we humbly ask for prayers, comfort and support through this difficult period," he added.