Editor's Review Police in Bungoma County have arrested two suspects and recovered 91 mobile phones after dismantling a phone theft and hacking syndicate.

Police in Bungoma County have arrested two suspects and recovered 91 mobile phones after dismantling a phone theft and hacking syndicate operating across the county.

In a statement on Saturday, June 6, the National Police Service (NPS) said the operation was conducted jointly with M-KOPA Kenya Limited.

"Following an intelligence-led operation, the officers, in a joint crackdown with M-KOPA Kenya Limited, successfully tracked down and arrested two primary suspects," the statement read.

Police said the suspects had been under close monitoring for an extended period before their arrest in Bungoma Town.

"The duo, who have been under police surveillance since 2025, were apprehended in Bungoma Town. Investigations reveal that the suspects have been running a well-coordinated syndicate spanning the Sang’alo area and Bungoma Township, prompting numerous complaints from members of the public who have been victimised," the statement added.

Authorities said the raid led to the recovery of numerous suspected stolen devices alongside equipment allegedly used to manipulate mobile phones.

"During the afternoon raid, police recovered a large cache of suspected stolen property and cybercrime equipment, including:38 M-KOPA HMD mobile phones, 53 assorted mobile phones of various makes, and five specialised flashing tools used to hack, unlock and alter phone operating systems," the statement further read.

The recovered items have since been seized as investigations continue, while the suspects remain in custody awaiting court proceedings.

"The two suspects are currently being held in police custody, pending processing and arraignment in court. The recovered mobile devices and digital tools have been seized and secured as exhibits," the statement concluded.

File image of phones recovered from the suspects

This comes days after five suspects were arrested following a police operation in Dandora, Nairobi, that led to the recovery of more than 20 mobile phones and several Kenya Power token meters.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 27, the National Police Service (NPS) said the operation targeted a suspected criminal gang linked to a series of robberies.

"Police officers based at Dandora Police Station within the Nairobi Region yesterday, 26th May 2026, conducted a targeted operation which culminated in the arrest of five suspects believed to be members of a criminal gang that has been terrorising residents through mobile phone snatching, robberies, and the theft of Kenya Power token meters within the estates," the statement read.

The police said the raid followed intelligence reports and increased surveillance activities in the area as part of wider efforts to combat organised crime in Nairobi.

"The operation, informed by intelligence reports and heightened surveillance within the area, forms part of ongoing efforts to dismantle organised criminal networks operating in Nairobi," the statement added.

Investigators later traced some of the suspects to a mobile phone repair shop located in Dandora Phase III, which authorities now believe was being used to hide and distribute stolen items.

"Acting on credible leads, the officers raided a mobile phone repair shop located in Dandora Phase III, a premise now believed to have been operating as a concealment and distribution point for stolen property," the statement further read.

During the operation, officers recovered several phones suspected to have been stolen from members of the public during robberies and phone-snatching incidents.

Police also recovered multiple Kenya Power token meters believed to have been illegally removed from residential houses.

"During the operation, officers recovered a total of twenty-one mobile phones of various makes and models, believed to have been stolen from members of the public through snatching incidents and robberies committed within the estates.

"In addition, twelve Kenya Power token meters suspected of having been unlawfully removed from residential premises were also recovered from the shop," the statement concluded.