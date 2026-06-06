Editor's Review Former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has addressed claims of a fallout between him and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has dismissed claims of a fallout between him and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking on Saturday, June 6, he accused the government of sponsoring propaganda aimed at creating divisions within the opposition.

Malala maintained that reports suggesting tensions between himself and Gachagua were false and politically motivated.

"Since the Ruto administration knows it will go home, today it has sponsored propaganda that Rigathi Gachagua and I have differed. I want to tell those people spreading such propaganda that Gachagua and I are very much united," he said.

Malala argued that the alleged claims were part of efforts to weaken the opposition and create unnecessary political divisions.

"Those are lies that are being spread to divide the united opposition. I want to say here that I have no problem with my party leader. I am the deputy party leader for DCP," he added.

File image of Cleophas Malala and Rigathi Gachagua

This comes a week after Malala declared that he will be seeking the Kakamega governor's seat in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking to mourners at a funeral in the county on Saturday, May 30, he stated that he would return to the gubernatorial race to reclaim his "stolen victory".

Malala insisted that he was unfairly rigged out in 2022, promising a fierce comeback against Governor Fernandes Barasa in the next year's vote.

He dismissed Senator Boni Khalwale and Woman Representative Elsie Muhanda as weak challengers against Barasa, branding himself the only candidate capable of unseating the governor.

"In 2022, you chose me with your numbers, but my victory was taken away. I’ve come back to fight for the governorship because none of these other contenders can topple Barasa.

"Khalwale’s era has passed; he has been here since I was young. Muhanda should stay in her current role, and I’m the only one with the strength to face Barasa head‑on,” Malala declared.

In the 2022 race, Barasa, vying on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket, clinched victory after garnering 192,929 votes.

Vying on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, Malala secured 159,508 votes, trailing Barasa in second place.