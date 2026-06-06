Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions affecting five counties, including Kisumu, on Sunday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions affecting five counties on Sunday, June 7.

In a statement on Saturday, June 6, the company said the outages will affect Kisumu, Kakamega, Bungoma, Siaya, and Nandi counties.

In Western Region, parts of Kisumu County will experience outages in the Kisian Market area and surrounding locations.

Customers in Kisian Market and adjacent areas will be affected from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

In Kakamega County, parts of Kakamega Town are scheduled for an eight-hour interruption.

Areas expected to be affected between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. include Kenya Seed, Kakamega Market, Maraba, and adjacent customers.

Bungoma County will have outages in two separate areas.

In Chwele Market and surrounding areas, power will be interrupted from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., affecting Chwele Market, Busakala School, and adjacent customers.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

Meanwhile, parts of Bungoma Town will also experience power cuts during the same period from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Affected areas include Hola Petrol, Salama Bakery, parts of Bungoma Town, and adjacent customers.

In Siaya County, parts of Siaya Town are also scheduled for planned maintenance outages.

The interruption, running from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., will affect Awelo Market, Radio Mikayi, Nyandiwa Market, Bar Olengo School, Seje, Glory Academy, and nearby customers.

Meanwhile, in North Rift Region, parts of Nandi County will face the longest outage period.

Areas including Kaimosi, Chepsonoi, Chepkumia, Tindinyo, and adjacent customers under the Kapsasur and Kaimosi area will experience power interruptions from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.