Editor's Review Divock Origi has announced his retirement from professional football, bringing to an end a career that saw him play at the highest level of the game.

Divock Origi has announced his retirement from professional football, bringing to an end a career that saw him play at the highest level of the game.

In a statement on Monday, June 8, he reflected on his journey in football, saying his objectives in the sport had been achieved.

"My purpose in the game is fulfilled. I lived out my childhood dreams, played on the biggest stages, and won the biggest trophies. Grateful to God for all of it," he said.

Origi thanked the people who supported him throughout his football journey and expressed optimism about the next chapter of his life.

"To all my fans, the clubs, my teammates, and my family: this will forever be ours. Thank you. The mission is complete. Now I step into my next calling," he added.

Origi first joined the academy of Genk before moving to France to continue his progression at Lille’s youth setup.

He spent nearly a decade at Genk’s academy before joining Lille in 2010.

He made his professional debut for Lille in 2013 and soon established himself as one of the most promising young strikers in Ligue 1.

In 2014, Origi was signed by Premier League side Liverpool F.C. for around £10 million, although he remained on loan at Lille for the 2014–15 season.

He officially joined Liverpool in 2015 and gradually became an important squad player under Jürgen Klopp.

Origi also had a loan spell at VfL Wolfsburg in Germany during the 2017-18 season, gaining more first-team experience.

His most defining years came at Liverpool between 2015 and 2022, where he became a fan favorite for scoring decisive goals in high-pressure matches.

His most famous contributions came during Liverpool’s 2018-19 UEFA Champions League campaign, where he scored a crucial brace in the semi-final comeback against Barcelona and later netted in the final against Tottenham Hotspur.

File image of Divock Origi

During his time at Liverpool, Origi helped the club win major trophies, including the UEFA Champions League (2019), Premier League (2019–20), FIFA Club World Cup (2019), UEFA Super Cup (2019), FA Cup (2022), and EFL Cup (2022).

Across all competitions, he scored 41 goals in 175 appearances for the club, becoming widely regarded as a cult hero at Anfield.

After leaving Liverpool in 2022, Origi joined AC Milan on a free transfer.

However, his time in Italy was less successful, with limited appearances and impact; he later spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Nottingham Forest, where he struggled to regain consistent form and playing time.

Origi represented Belgium at every youth level before making his senior debut in 2014.

He was part of Belgium’s squad for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, where he scored his first international goal against Russia, becoming the youngest Belgian scorer at a World Cup at the time.

Over his international career, he earned 32 caps and scored 3 goals for the national team.

He was part of Belgium’s so-called 'Golden Generation,' featuring in squads alongside top players during major international tournaments, including the 2014 World Cup, where Belgium reached the quarter-finals.

Origi’s major trophies include UEFA Champions League (2018–19), Premier League (2019–20), FA Cup (2021–22), EFL Cup (2021–22), UEFA Super Cup (2019), and FIFA Club World Cup (2019).

This comes months after Kenyan football legend Victor Wanyama announced his retirement from professional football.

In a statement on Friday, April 3, the former Harambee Stars captain confirmed the decision, reflecting on his journey from humble beginnings in Nairobi to representing Kenya at the highest level of the sport.

"Today I announce my retirement from football; four different countries; six different clubs, a boy from Muthurwa with a big dream, carrying a nation's pride every time I stepped onto the pitch," he said.

Wanyama also took time to acknowledge those who supported him throughout his journey, expressing deep gratitude to his family and the wider football community.

"To my family, friends, agent, the fans, and the coaching staff that helped me throughout my career, thank you for walking this journey with me," he added.

As he steps away from playing, Wanyama revealed he is already planning the next chapter of his career, signaling a transition into football management.

"I now take my next step into coaching, where I will be completing my UEFA A license this year," he concluded.