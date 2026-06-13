Editor's Review Ghana has formally protested Canada’s decision to deny Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey a temporary residence visa for the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana has formally protested Canada’s decision to deny Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey a temporary residence visa for the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In a statement on Saturday, June 13, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the move as unfair and confirmed that it has launched diplomatic efforts aimed at reversing the decision.

The government argued that the refusal was based on ongoing legal proceedings in the United Kingdom that have not resulted in a conviction.

"We are informed that the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) arrived at this outcome on grounds of inadmissibility under paragraph A36(1)(c) of Canada’s Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA).

"The decision is understood to be based on pending criminal proceedings in the United Kingdom that have not resulted in any conviction or judicial finding of guilt," the statement read.

The government emphasized that Partey remains innocent unless proven guilty and questioned the basis upon which the visa refusal was made.

"The Government of Ghana reaffirms the fundamental legal principle of the presumption of innocence, a cornerstone of justice and due process in democratic societies.

"While respecting Canada’s sovereign right to enforce its immigration laws, Ghana considers that reliance on unproven charges in the absence of a judicial determination raises fundamental questions of fairness and proportionality," the statement added.

File image of the Ghana international team

Ghana further revealed that it has already taken formal diplomatic action and is seeking a review of the decision.

"Accordingly, Ghana is pursuing active diplomatic engagements with the relevant Canadian authorities on this matter.

"On June 11, 2026, the Foreign Ministry of Ghana dispatched an official note of protest to Global Affairs Canada. The note also requested that Canada reviews its unfortunate decision," the statement noted.

The ministry stated that it is prepared to pursue all available avenues under both Canadian and international law.

"The Government of Ghana is determined to explore and pursue all available diplomatic, legal and administrative remedies under Canadian and international law, including, where appropriate, judicial review before the Federal Court of Canada, to ensure full and fair consideration of all relevant legal and factual issues in accordance with due process" the statement further read.

According to the statement, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has also engaged Canadian officials over the matter.

"The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has additionally been holding talks with Canadian officials including the Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana, Her Excellency Myriam Montrat since this came to his attention," the statement concluded.

This comes days after FIFA President Gianni Infantino spoke out following the denial of entry into the United States for Somali referee Omar Artan.

Speaking on Wednesday, June 10, Infantino described the situation as regrettable while stressing that FIFA does not have control over all aspects of international travel and immigration decisions.

"It’s unfortunate what happened to Omar. But again, we don't control everything. We try, we discuss, we see. Maybe it's good to just chill, relax," he said.

Infantino further said the governing body always works to find solutions when such issues arise, but acknowledged that some matters remain beyond its authority.

"We try to solve everything. Sometimes, screaming and shouting have the opposite effect. Don't believe me if you don't want to, but we always try to find solutions. We are not the kings of the world," he added.

Artan was expected to travel to the United States as part of FIFA's officiating team for the tournament.

However, according to reports, he was stopped by immigration officials upon arrival in Miami and was not allowed to enter the country.

The referee had reportedly travelled with a diplomatic passport after the Somali embassy facilitated his journey.

Despite these arrangements, immigration authorities are said to have denied him entry and subsequently placed him on a return flight to Istanbul.