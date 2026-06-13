Editor's Review A user took to social media to express frustration over delayed transaction alerts, claiming the issue had caused misunderstandings.

Safaricom has responded to a customer who complained about delayed M-PESA transaction messages, saying the mobile service provider is currently not experiencing any delays with notifications.

A user took to social media to express frustration over delayed transaction alerts, claiming the issue had caused misunderstandings.

In its response, Safaricom denied the existence of any ongoing delays affecting M-PESA messages across its network.

"Kindly note we do not have delays with M-PESA messages currently, the experience may also be caused by the phone that does not show messages immediately delivered to the line," the telecommunications company said.

This comes days after a suspected SIM swap fraudster was arrested after detectives uncovered a scheme that saw a victim lose more than Ksh450,000 from her M-PESA account without her knowledge.

In a statement on Saturday, June 6, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspect allegedly exploited a SIM swap scheme to gain control of the victim’s mobile line and drain funds.

"Detectives from the Operation Support Unit (OSU) at the DCI headquarters have nabbed a cunning SIM-swap fraudster who ruthlessly siphoned Ksh450,500 from an unsuspecting victim, leaving her financial dreams in tatters," the statement read.

File image of M-Pesa transactions on a phone

According to the DCI, the victim’s troubles reportedly began years earlier after relocating abroad in search of employment opportunities.

To ensure continued access to mobile money services while living outside the country, authorities said the victim took steps to keep her line active.

"It all began back in January 2019 when the victim, chasing the bright lights of a job opportunity in the USA, jetted off, ready to make her mark.

"To keep her Safaricom line alive for seamless M-Pesa transactions while abroad, she enrolled in Safaricom’s Daima programme, ensuring her line would remain active for two years, even without a network," the statement added.

According to investigators, the line remained functional until the victim unexpectedly lost access to services while still overseas.

"The SIM functioned normally until May 24, 2024, when all cellular and M-Pesa services ceased. When she returned to Kenya in December 2024, she discovered that her SIM card had been swapped without her consent," the statement further read.

The victim then made a shocking discovery after checking her mobile money balance.

"Expecting a comfortable M-Pesa balance of about Ksh450,500, she was hit with the cold slap of reality; her account now showed a measly balance of Ksh18," the statement noted.

Following the discovery, detectives launched investigations that uncovered suspicious transactions linked to another phone number.

Authorities then launched a manhunt that eventually led them to the suspect’s residence.

"Investigations were launched, revealing a web of deceit whereby on October 15, 2024, Sh450,500 was transferred in two swift transactions to a number registered under the name of Oscar Livondo.

"Detectives launched a manhunt that trailed Livondo to his hideout in Ngumba Estate, and subsequently arrested him. A swift search of his house revealed two mobile phones and six SIM card holders," the statement concluded.