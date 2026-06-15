Editor's Review NPS has issued an update on investigations into an incident that occurred at Nairobi’s All Saints' Cathedral on June 12 where a group of individuals allegedly stormed the church premises.

The National Police Service (NPS) has issued an update on investigations into an incident that occurred at Nairobi’s All Saints' Cathedral on June 12 where a group of individuals allegedly stormed the church premises and attempted to disrupt a meeting.

In a statement on Sunday, June 14, NPS said officers responded swiftly after receiving reports of the disturbance and managed to restore calm at the scene.

"The National Police Service wishes to provide the public with an update on the ongoing investigation following an incident on 12th June 2026 at All Saints' Cathedral, where a group of individuals stormed the premises and attempted to disrupt a meeting in one of the buildings within the church compound," the statement read.

According to NPS, officers who were deployed to the scene successfully repelled the group and secured the area.

The police confirmed that two suspects were arrested and remain in custody as investigations continue.

"Upon receiving reports of the disturbance, police officers responded promptly to the scene. They successfully repulsed the group, restored order, and secured the area. Two suspects were apprehended and are currently in police custody," the statement added.

NPS further noted that detectives are reviewing available evidence, including CCTV footage, as they seek to identify and arrest other individuals believed to have participated in the incident.

"Investigations are ongoing, including a thorough review of CCTV footage, with the aim of identifying and apprehending all other individuals involved," the statement noted.

File image of suspected goons at All Saints' Cathedral

Police have also appealed to members of the public to assist with information that could aid the investigation.

"The National Police Service appeals to anyone with information that may assist the investigation to come forward and report it to the nearest police station, or via emergency numbers 999 or 911, the #FichuaKwaDCI toll-free line 0800 722 203, or WhatsApp number 0709 570 000. All information will be treated in the utmost confidence," the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has appealed to Kenyans to provide information that could lead to the arrest of a suspect linked to the disappearance of a four-year-old child.

In a statement on Sunday, DCI said the child was reported missing on Thursday, June 11, in Nakuru County.

According to the DCI, the suspect contacted the parents of the child and attempted to negotiate a ransom.

"The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is appealing to members of the public for information that may lead to the arrest of a suspect, whose photograph appears below, wanted in connection to the disappearance of a four-year-old child in Nakuru County.

"The child was reported missing at Mwariki Police Station on June 11, 2026. As the family desperately searched for their child, the suspect is alleged to have compounded their anguish by attempting to negotiate a ransom," DCI stated

Detectives from the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit (AHTCPU), working jointly with the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) at DCI headquarters, launched a manhunt and trailed the suspect to a plot in Quarry area of Rongai.

However, upon noticing that the detectives were closing in on him, the suspect fled into nearby slums and has since remained at large.

The detectives searched a room where the suspect had spent the night and recovered a mobile phone, personal belongings, and a mother-and-child clinic booklet bearing the particulars of another minor from Nakuru County.

The DCI urged members of the public with any information on the suspect to report to the nearest police station or to contact the DCI through the toll-free number 0800 722 203 or WhatsApp 0709 570 000.

"Anyone with information that may assist in his arrest or help establish his whereabouts is urged to report to the nearest police station or anonymously through #FichuaKwaDCI. Call 0800 722 203 (Toll-free) or WhatsApp at 0709 570 000," DCI added.