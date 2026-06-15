Editor's Review The DCI said it was compiling records of students found to have participated in criminal activities.

The government has warned students that involvement in criminal activities could have long-term consequences, including affecting their future employment prospects through records reflected in police clearance certificates.

In an update on Sunday, June 14, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura shared a notice attributed to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), cautioning students against engaging in criminal acts amid cases of unrest in learning institutions.

In the notice, the DCI said it was compiling records of students found to have participated in criminal activities.

"This is to warn every student from primary school, secondary school, college and university that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations is archiving and consolidating charges that may be preferred to each and every student involved in any crime," the notice read.

The agency further warned that such records could appear when individuals apply for police clearance certificates in the future.

"Let each student be informed that it will automatically be reflected on the Police Clearance Certificate (Certificate of Good Conduct) when such student applies for one," the notice added.

File image of Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura

The notice explained that criminal records could affect future opportunities, including employment.

"This will be a permanent criminal mark that may bar many students from achieving their goals, as no employer of worth will dare employ such characters.;The crimes include armed and unpeaceable demonstrations, arson, drugs, cyberbullying, assault of any degree, drunkenness, or any reported crime of any kind," the notice further read.

The DCI also called on parents, teachers, religious leaders, and guardians to guide students and discourage them from engaging in unlawful activities.

"This is therefore to warn students and to ask parents, religious leaders, teachers, and guardians to take note and advise them accordingly," the notice concluded.

Elsewhere, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has proposed the introduction of mandatory chaplains in all schools.

In a statement on Saturday, June 13, he urged the Ministry of Education to establish a legal framework requiring every school to have a chaplain.

Wetang’ula cited the recent wave of unrest in schools, saying students need stronger moral and spiritual guidance.

"Such unfortunate incidents underscore the need for stronger moral and spiritual guidance in our learning institutions.

"I therefore call for a legal framework that would require every school to have a chaplain to support students in their spiritual, moral, and personal development, helping them navigate the challenges of growing up and become productive members of society," he said.

Wetang'ula explained that chaplains would play a key role in shaping responsible and disciplined students.

According to the Speaker, regular spiritual engagement and mentorship would help instill good values among students.

"Chaplains play a critical role in instilling moral values, discipline, and responsible behavior among students. Through regular engagement with the Word of God and mentorship, our children can grow into upright and responsible citizens who respect life, property, and the rule of law," he added.