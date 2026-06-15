Editor's Review Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has welcomed the announcement of a peace agreement between the United States and Iran.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has welcomed the announcement of a peace agreement between the United States and Iran.

In a statement on Monday, June 15, he said the deal offers hope for stability in the Middle East and relief for countries that have been affected by the economic consequences of the conflict.

Mudavadi said Kenya supports the agreement, which is expected to formally be signed in Switzerland later this week.

"The Government of Kenya warmly welcomes the announcement of the peace agreement between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, which provides for the permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon.

"We note the scheduled official signing ceremony on Friday, 19 June, in Switzerland and commend the diplomatic efforts that have led to this moment," the statement read.

Mudavadi used the opportunity to highlight Kenya’s longstanding commitment to resolving disputes through dialogue and international cooperation.

"Kenya has long stood as a steadfast advocate for peace, dialogue and the peaceful resolution of disputes through multilateral institutions and the community of nations.

"We believe that sustainable solutions to complex global challenges are best achieved through inclusive diplomacy, respect for international law and the collective wisdom of the international community," the statement added.

File image of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and President William Ruto

Mudavadi noted that the agreement could contribute to easing tensions in the region and help restore critical trade routes that are important to the global economy.

"This development offers hope for de-escalation, the reopening of vital maritime routes such as the Strait of Hormuz, and the broader stabilization of the Middle East region - outcomes that will benefit global energy security, trade and the lives of millions affected by conflict," the statement further read.

Mudavadi further called on all parties involved to honour their commitments and ensure that the agreement leads to long-term peace.

"We urge all stakeholders to uphold the commitments made, work towards lasting trust-building measures and ensure that the gains of this agreement translate into tangible peace for the region and the world," the statement noted.

Mudavadi added that the agreement would be important for Kenya and other African countries that have experienced economic challenges linked to the conflict.

"This agreement comes as a significant relief to Kenya and many other African nations, which have borne considerable economic strain from the conflict.

"Disruptions to global energy markets, supply chains, rising fuel and commodity prices, and inflationary pressures have exacerbated economic vulnerabilities, threatened livelihoods and risked fueling social unrest across the continent," the statement concluded.

A breakthrough emerged in relations between Iran and the United States, with both sides agreeing to a preliminary framework aimed at de-escalating long-standing tensions.

While not a final peace deal, the framework is seen as an initial step toward reducing military and political hostilities and reopening channels for broader negotiations.

According to multiple reports, the understanding includes a proposed ceasefire arrangement, the gradual reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and continued negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme.

The talks also reportedly touch on possible sanctions relief and the unfreezing of Iranian assets as part of wider confidence-building measures.

However, the agreement remains fragile, with key issues still unresolved, including the scope of Iran’s nuclear restrictions, the timeline for sanctions relief, and verification mechanisms to ensure compliance by both sides.

Internal political resistance has also been reported, particularly within Iran, where some factions have expressed concern over potential concessions.