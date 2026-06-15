Editor's Review The Kenyan government has protested the Israeli's decision to impose a travel ban on Kenya following an Ebola outbreak in neighboring countries.

The Kenyan government has protested the Israeli's decision to impose a travel ban on Kenya following an Ebola outbreak in neighboring countries.

In a statement on Monday, June 15, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei termed the travel ban against Kenya as unfortunate.

PS Sing’Oei argued that over 80,000 tests have been conducted, and there is no Ebola case that has been reported in Kenya.

“Kenya strongly protests the decision by Israel to include the country amongst those whose travellers it will restrict.

“This is unfortunate given Kenya’s support to regional surveillance and response to Ebola. With over 80,000 tests, no case of Ebola has been reported in Kenya,” said the Foreign Affairs PS.

File image of Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Koris Sing'Oei.

This comes after Israel’s Border Control Department directed all airlines not to allow travelers from Kenya, Uganda, the DRC, and Rwanda who are bound for Israel.

"Following the outbreak of the Ebola virus and in accordance with the directives of the State of Israel, effective from the receipt of this notice, it is prohibited to board foreign passengers who meet the criteria specified below on flights bound for Israel.

“You are required to prevent foreign citizens and residents of the following countries from boarding flights arriving in Israel: The Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan, Rwanda, Kenya, and Uganda,” the notice read in part.

The department also restricted airlines from allowing any foreign national who has stayed in or visited the five nations within 21 days prior to the flight date to enter Israel, regardless of their citizenship or country of residence.

Further, the Israeli authorities ordered airlines to question every foreign passenger before departure.

“Airlines must question every foreign passenger prior to boarding, which includes verifying whether they have stayed in any of the restricted countries listed above during the past 21 days. If the answer is affirmative, they must not be permitted to board the flight to Israel,” the notice added.

However, the department said the travel ban does not apply to Israeli citizens and residents.