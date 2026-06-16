Editor's Review IG Kanja convened a high-stakes meeting with police commanders at the National Police Academy.

National Police Service Inspector General Douglas Kanja issued fresh instructions to police commanders amid the emergence of goons and gangs for hire in the country.

Speaking on Tuesday, June 16, during a strategic engagement with senior NPS commanders, Kanja advised the heads to draw lessons from past incidents, learn from weaknesses and build on their strengths.

The top police leadership deliberated on assessing the national security landscape, enhancing operational preparedness and aligning strategies to strengthen the country’s security and safety.

"Addressing the commanders, the Inspector-General challenged them to develop efficient and adaptive strategies that maximise available resources to maintain law and order for all Kenyans, residents and visitors," the NPS wrote.

The Police Boss further issued a stern warning against the resurgence of criminal gangs and declared a zero-tolerance policy towards operational negligence.

A file photo of NPS Inspector General Douglas Kanja.

Kanja's directive was reiterated by Deputy IG, Kenya Police Service, Eliud Lagat, who called for renewed strategies in handling the goons-and-gangs-for-hire menace.

"The Deputy Inspector General, Eliud Lagat, challenged the commanders to reflect on the current security situation and strategise on the way forward as the country approaches the electioneering period," the NPS wrote in a statement.

The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Mohamed Amin and DIG, Administration Police Service, Gilbert Masengeli, were also present for the high-stakes consultative meeting.

IG Kanja's meeting with the police bosses happened amid concerns that the issue of goons and gangs for hire was getting out of hand.

Last week, several suspected goons stormed the All Saints Cathedral Church in Nairobi and disrupted a church forum,

CCTV footage captured the entire incident. The suspects robbed some of the attendees of the meeting of their phones and other prized items before leaving the church premises.

They then robbed innocent Kenyans along Kenyatta Avenue before fleeing on motorcycles. One of the goons alleged that a sitting politician from Nairobi County had hired them.

The DCI arrested three of the men captured on the CCTV and arraigned them in court. The investigative agency asked Kenyans to help identify the other suspects captured on the footage.