Editor's Review Amisi argued that those who worked under Moi are part of Kenya's problem.

On Tuesday, June 16, Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi declared that any person who served in the late Retired President Daniel Moi's government cannot be part of Kenya's newest push for liberation.

Amisi claimed that all those who worked for or under Moi were part of the problem, and should not be allowed to hijack the current generation's liberation - economic liberation.

He added that the country's new fight requires new faces; people with new perspectives, and not those who have been in government.

"If you have served in Moi's government, you have no capacity to lead a liberation in this 21st century. You cannot create a movement and take us back to people who served in Moi's government.

"We need new people with new character, new professional and political acumen to drive this country to where it needs to be," Amisi stated.

A file photo of Saboti MP Caleb Amisi.



The founding member of the Linda Mwananchi movement explained that the main reason why he formed the political faction was to assemble Kenyans of high integrity and exceptional character to lead the liberation.

He claimed that leaders such as former Chief Justice David Maraga and Nairobi Senator were the epitome of good leaders in the country.

"The reason why I said Linda Mwananchi was for people like Maraga and Sifuna, because they are people who have no scars or no corruption history. We did not set up that movement so that people take us back to the status quo," the Lawmaker added.

Consequently, he renewed his call for Sifuna to run for the presidency but noted that he would only allow him to settle for the running mate position if Maraga was the flagbearer.

Amisi has openly rejected the idea of Sifuna working with the political old guard, Rigathi Gachagua and Kalonzo Musyoka, ahead of the 2027 polls.

He opined that garnering the support of Kenyan youths by promising them change, only to partner with those who have been in government for decades, would be shortchanging them.