Editor's Review The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) has released a list of requirements that students should prepare ahead of the opening of its loan application portal.

The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) has released a list of requirements that students should prepare ahead of the opening of its loan application portal.

In a notice on Wednesday, June 17, HELB urged students to organize the necessary documents early to avoid last-minute challenges when the application window opens.

According to the board, applicants will be required to have a valid email address and mobile phone number, as well as their KCPE and KCSE index numbers together with the corresponding examination years.

Students will also need a recent passport-size photograph in JPEG, JPG, or PNG format and a copy of their National Identity Card or Maisha Card showing both sides.

In addition, applicants must provide valid bank account details or an M-Pesa number registered under their own national ID.

For applicants who are minors, HELB stated that a birth certificate in PDF format will be required.

Those who benefited from sponsorship during their secondary school education will also need to submit a copy of the sponsorship letter in PDF format.

The board further outlined requirements relating to parents and guarantors.

Applicants will be required to provide their parents’ national ID numbers and registered mobile phone numbers. Where a parent is deceased, a copy of the death certificate in PDF format must be submitted.

File image of HELB CEO Geoffrey Monari

HELB also requires details of two guarantors, including their ID numbers and registered mobile phone numbers.

The guarantors may be the applicant’s parents.

This comes two weeks after HELB announced the opening of the 2026/2027 Subsequent Loan Application window for continuing students.

In a notice issued on Monday, June 1, HELB said eligible continuing students can now submit their loan applications for the upcoming academic year.

The board urged students to apply early to allow sufficient time for processing and disbursement of funds before the commencement of studies.

"The HELB Subsequent Loan Application for 2026/2027 is officially open from 1st June 2026. All Continuing students can now apply via USSD *642#," the notice read in part.

Around the same time, the Universities Fund announced the opening of scholarship applications for continuing university students.

In a notice on Wednesday, June 3, the Fund said the applications are open for students joining second, third, and fourth years during the 2026/2027 academic year.

The applications target eligible students under the Student-Centred Funding Model, with the Fund urging beneficiaries to apply through its mobile application platform.

"The Universities Fund Subsequent Scholarship Application is now open for continuing university students joining 2nd, 3rd and 4th year in the 2026/2027 academic year under the Student-Centred Funding Model," the notice read.

Students seeking to apply were directed to use the mobile USSD platform, *642#, to complete the process.