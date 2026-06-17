Editor's Review Ivy Namu has broken up with renowned media personality Willis Raburu.

Ivy Namu has broken up with renowned media personality and Kisumu Senatorial aspirant Willis Raburu.

In a statement via Instagram on Wednesday, June 17, Namu said the two agreed to end their five-year relationship.

Namu asked Kenyans to respect their privacy following the breakup.

“Willis Raburu and I have decided to go our separate ways. Kindly respect our privacy at this moment,” she stated.

Raburu is yet to issue a statement on his separation from Namu.

File image of Ivy Namu and Willis Raburu.

Raburu and Namu have been together since 2020 and have been blessed with two children, a son and a daughter.

In July 2022, Raburu and Namu announced their engagement during their first child’s birthday.

The two met in 2019 when Raburu invited her to the 10 over 10 entertainment show on Citizen TV.

This comes years after Raburu divorced from his first wife, Marya Prude.

Marya confirmed the separation during a question-and-answer session with her followers on Instagram in April 2021.

“Are you officially divorced?” asked a fan. “Yes, I am,” Marya responded.

In a previous Interview, Raburu revealed that his marriage with Mary crumbled after they lost their daughter in December 2019.

The renowned media personality disclosed that he initiated the breakup with Marya after he noticed things were not working.

"I initiated the process of divorce, and all respect to her. Unfortunately, it happened. Nobody goes into a marriage with hopes to come out. I am happy that sometimes we lose ourselves. We divorced officially, and I moved on,” Raburu disclosed.

In April, Raburu joined the Linda Mwananchi movement and is eyeing to vie for the Kisumu Senate seat in the 2027 General Election.

Siaya Governor James Orengo welcomed Raburu to the movement, saying the former news anchor will bring youthful energy and creative media edge into the movement.

“Willis is running for the Kisumu Senatorial seat, and we are thrilled he has chosen to board our bus, a movement fueled by the aspirations of the youth and a drive for a better Kenya,” Governor Orengo announced.