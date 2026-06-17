Editor's Review The government has provided an update on the progress of the Ngong Road-Naivasha Road Overpass at the Junction Mall intersection in Nairobi.

The government has provided an update on the progress of the Ngong Road-Naivasha Road Overpass at the Junction Mall intersection in Nairobi.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 17, the Kenya Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat said the project is expected to transform mobility for thousands of motorists and commuters who use the route daily while also enhancing safety.

"The development comprises a four-lane flyover, upgraded junctions, pedestrian walkways, cycling lanes, improved drainage systems, modern street lighting, and enhanced landscaping, all designed to improve mobility, safety, and urban order," the statement read.

File image of works at the Ngong Road-Naivasha Road Overpass

The government explained that the project is designed to improve traffic movement and reduce delays for road users travelling between Nairobi and its neighbouring towns.

"Once completed, the overpass is expected to significantly reduce travel time between Ngong Town and the Central Business District, enhance traffic flow, and improve reliability for both private and public transport users," the statement added.

File image of works at the Ngong Road-Naivasha Road Overpass

The government further stated that the benefits of the project extend beyond easing congestion, highlighting its potential contribution to economic growth and improved connectivity.

"Beyond easing congestion, the project will strengthen economic productivity by lowering transport delays and costs while improving access to key urban and peri-urban areas," the statement further read.

File image of the Ngong Road-Naivasha Road Overpass

Meanwhile, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the ongoing construction of the Sindo ESP Market in Suba South, Homa Bay County.

In a statement, he said the project is 85 percent complete, noting that it is being implemented by the State Department for Housing and Urban Development.

According to Omollo, the construction of the market is part of the government's plan to support. livelihoods along the Lake Victoria basin.

"The Sindo ESP Market, Suba South Constituency, Homa Bay County, is taking shape as a cornerstone of H.E. President William Samoei Ruto's investment in the Blue Economy and infrastructure that supports livelihoods along the Lake Victoria basin.

"Implemented by the State Department for Housing and Urban Development - Kenya, the project is now approximately 85% complete,” read part of the statement.

Omollo highlighted that the market will directly benefit fisherfolk and small traders by enhancing market access and providing value addition facilities.

Once complete, the two-storey market will host over 400 traders in an organised and secure environment, offering efficient spaces for storage, processing, and sale of fish and other products.

"The two-storey market, once complete, will host over 400 traders in a clean, organised and secure environment, offering efficient spaces for storage, processing, and sale of fish and other Blue Economy products," said Omollo.

The market will also feature supporting amenities including an ICT hub, cold storage for fish preservation, a lactating room, administrative offices, and a children's playground.

It will further have a social hall, kitchen, and ablution facilities, all designed to create a safe, productive, and community-oriented trading hub.