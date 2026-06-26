Editor's Review The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has announced a major development in the extradition case involving Kenyan national Brian Kiprop Kiplagat.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has announced a major development in the extradition case involving Kenyan national Brian Kiprop Kiplagat, who is wanted in the United Kingdom over multiple serious criminal charges, including murder.

In a statement on Friday, June 26, the ODPP said prosecution secured key court orders at the Milimani Law Courts, allowing the extradition process to move forward while also successfully opposing the suspect's release on bail.

"The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) today secured key court orders in the ongoing extradition proceedings against Kenyan national Brian Kiprop Kiplagat, who is wanted by authorities in the United Kingdom," the statement read.

According to the ODPP, the prosecution told the court that British authorities are seeking Kiplagat's return to face several criminal charges.

The court also approved an application that formally advances the extradition proceedings under Kenyan law.

"Appearing before the Milimani Law Courts, the DPP informed the court that the United Kingdom is seeking Kiplagat's extradition to answer charges of murder, manslaughter, perverting the course of justice and fraud by false representation.

"Hon. Bosibori Nyangema allowed the DPP's application to endorse two warrants of arrest issued by the Westminster Court, paving the way for the commencement of the extradition process in accordance with Kenyan law and international legal cooperation frameworks," the statement added.

File image of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP)

In addition, the prosecution successfully argued against granting Kiplagat bail, meaning he will remain in custody as the extradition case progresses.

"Prosecution further successfully opposed the suspect's release on bail, resulting in his remand pending the hearing scheduled for Monday, 29th June 2026, when the court will issue further directions on the extradition proceedings," the statement further read.

The case is expected to return to court on Monday, June 29, when further directions will be issued regarding the extradition request by the United Kingdom.

Elsewhere, a 34-year-old man has been sentenced to 40 years in jail after being found guilty of defiling an 8-year-old girl.

In a statement, the ODPP said the sentence was handed down by Mombasa Senior Resident Magistrate David Odhiambo after the prosecution proved the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

The accused was charged with defilement contrary to Section 8(1) as read with Section 8(3) of the Sexual Offences Act of 2006.

He was also charged with committing an indecent act with a child contrary to Section 11(1) of the Sexual Offences Act.

"Mombasa Senior Resident Magistrate David Odhiambo ruled that prosecution had proved the case beyond reasonable doubt and dismissed the accused person’s defence as incapable of dislodging the evidence presented in court," read the statement in part.

According to the ODPP, the convict committed the offenses on diverse dates between July 1, 2023, and September 12, 2024, at the Café area in Likoni sub-county within Mombasa County.

The accused denied the charge during the trial, prompting the prosecution to call six witnesses to testify.

"The minor told the court the accused would take her to his house and defile her repeatedly while her young brother remained outside. She said he also took her to a bushy area and assaulted her on several occasions," ODPP stated.

The minor also testified that the accused gave her sweets and threatened to harm her if she disclosed the incidents to anyone.

The ODPP noted that the matter came to light after a neighbor informed the girl’s mother who also testified before the court.

"She said her son had also told her that the accused would give him a bicycle to ride before taking the girl into his house," the statement read.

In his defence, the accused denied the allegations and told the court he had never committed such an offence.

However, he admitted knowing the complainant because they were neighbors and that he occasionally gave her brother a bicycle to ride.

Magistrate Odhiambo found that the accused had taken advantage of the child’s innocence and defiled her and slapped him with a 40-year jail term.