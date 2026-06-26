Editor's Review Njagi was arrested at Kitengela Matatu Stage, where he had been addressing a group of young people.

Activist Bob Njagi will remain in police custody for seven days after a court granted investigators additional time to complete investigations into allegations of planning to overthrow the government.

In an update on Friday, June 26, lawyer Levi Munyeri said Njagi was arrested at Kitengela Matatu Stage, where he had been addressing a group of young people.

According to court documents, Njagi will be held at Isinya Police Station.

The activists and several others were arrested during a two-day police crackdown targeting demonstrators marking the anniversary of the 2024/2025 Gen Z protests.

In the wake of the protests, several leaders have been called out for their participation, including Siaya Governor James Orengo.

In a statement on Friday, June 26, Alego Usonga MP Sam Atandi called out Orengo over his participation in the protests, accusing the county boss of neglecting pressing challenges facing residents back home.

File image of police teargas protesters along University Way on June 25, 2026

Atandi claimed that while Orengo was taking part in demonstrations in the capital, residents of Siaya continued with their normal routines despite facing unresolved issues, including water shortages.

"I would like to call out the Governor of Siaya for coming all the way to Nairobi to lead demonstrations while leaving the people of Siaya without water," he said.

Atandi argued that life in Siaya remained peaceful during the protests, saying residents focused on their daily activities while observing their governor's actions from afar.

"The residents of Siaya went about their daily activities without any problems and conducted their businesses peacefully, even as they watched their governor moving around the streets of Nairobi on a boda boda," he added.

In a statement on Thursday, June 25, she described the incident as monstrous, demanding that the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, issues an explanation over the incident.

"This is monstrous! IG Douglas Kanja, we need an explanation from the National Police Services (NPS)," said Asige.

In an update on Friday, June 26, Asige identified the disabled man as James Thuku.

She noted that Thuku was arrested and is being held at the Nakuru Central Police Station and is facing charges of incitement to violence.

"I have been able to confirm that he was arrested and is being held at Nakuru Central Police Station. His name is James Thuku. Charges: Incitement to Violence," Asige stated.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows police officers roughly handling and arresting a disabled man who is using crutches.

The officers are seen lifting the disabled man into the back of a police vehicle before it speeds away.