Editor's Review Duale announced the deployment of 6,360 medics on a 12-month internship programme.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has asked all 6,360 medical interns hired by the Ministry to collect their offer letters by Monday, June 29.

In a statement issued on Friday, June 26, Duale told the interns who secured postings to collect the letters at the Ministry of Health Headquarters at Afya House, Nairobi.

He made it clear that only those with valid documents will be issued their offer letters.

"All eligible pre-interns are required to collect their internship offer letters in person on Monday, 29th June, 2026, at the Ministry of Health Headquarters. Afya House, Nairobi, from 9.00 a.m.

"Please note that the offer letters will only be issued upon presentation of a valid National Identity Card," the statement read in part.

A file photo of Health CS Aden Duale.

Duale stated that the deployment of the 2026/2027 Internship Cohort was in line with the Ministry's mandate to ensure the availability of a skilled and competent health workforce.

He explained that the internship programme set to begin on July 1, 2026, is a critical step in equipping interns with the hands-on experience necessary to deliver quality and responsive healthcare services to the people of Kenya.

The Health Boss confirmed that the internship programme would last for 12 months.

The 6,360 interns include 875 medical officers, 69 dental officers, 615 Pharmacy officers, 2,000 BSc Nursing Officers, 705 BSc Clinical Officers and 2,096 clinical officers.

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) National Secretary General Davji Atellah lauded the deployment of interns as an administrative milestone.

Atellah stated that the deployment of interns was the result of relentless advocacy, collective bargaining, and the unwavering solidarity of doctors who refused to accept injustice as the norm.

For several years, intern doctors have grappled with delayed postings and uncertainty about the internship process.

In 2024, Doctors marched to the streets and agitated for better hiring processes and working conditions guaranteed under their CBA.