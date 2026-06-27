Editor's Review The forecast, valid until 9 pm tonight, reveals a mix of showers, heavy winds, and cold intervals affecting various regions.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a forecast detailing how weather conditions will be this Saturday, June 27.

The outlook warns of expected rainfall and shifting weather patterns across at least 37 counties this Saturday.

The forecast, valid until 9 pm tonight, reveals a mix of showers, heavy winds, and cold intervals affecting various regions across the country.

According to the weatherman, residents living in the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the Rift Valley region should brace for wet conditions.

A total of 21 counties in this cluster, including Kakamega, Vihiga, Busia, Bungoma, Kisumu, Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Siaya, Homa Bay, Kericho, Nandi, Bomet, Nakuru, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Trans Nzoia, and Narok, will experience sunny intervals with a chance of morning rains, paving the way for more showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Similarly, the weather outlook points to a damp weekend for regions East of the Rift Valley, which includes Nairobi County, Nyeri, Muranga, Kirinyaga, Embu, Meru, Kiambu, Tharaka Nithi, Laikipia, and Nyandarua.

File image of Kenya Met Director Edward Muriuki.

Sunny intervals are expected in the counties in the morning, with the Met Department warning that showers are highly expected over a few places in the afternoon.

Further north, the North Western counties of Turkana and Samburu are set to experience morning rains over a few places, and a return of afternoon showers and thunderstorms following brief sunny intervals.

In contrast, the Coastal strip, comprising Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu, and Tana River counties, has a chance of light morning showers over a few places.

Beyond the rainfall warnings, the weather forecast has flagged strong southerly to southeasterly winds exceeding 25 knots (12.5 m/s).

The powerful winds are expected to sweep across all Coastal counties, the South-Eastern Lowlands (specifically hitting Makueni and Kitui counties), and the North-Eastern counties of Marsabit, Garissa, Mandera, Wajir, and Isiolo.

While North-Eastern and South-Eastern areas like Machakos, Kajiado, and Taita Taveta are expected to escape the rainfall with predominantly sunny intervals.