Editor's Review The Ministry of Sports has issued an update on the construction of the 10,000-seater Ol Kalou Stadium in Nyandarua County.

The Ministry of Sports has issued an update on the construction of the 10,000-seater Ol Kalou Stadium in Nyandarua County.

In an update on Monday, June 29, Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi described the project as a transformative investment that will boost sports development, tourism, youth empowerment, and economic growth in the region.

The ministry said the facility is being developed to international standards and will play a significant role in positioning Nyandarua County as one of Kenya's leading sporting destinations once completed.

"The 10,000-seater Ol Kalou Stadium in Nyandarua County stands as a transformative investment and a cornerstone in accelerating sports development across the region and beyond," the statement read.

File image of Ol Kalou Stadium

According to the ministry, the stadium is being designed with modern facilities capable of hosting major sporting competitions and other large-scale events.

"Designed to be a top sporting infrastructure, the facility will feature a standard football pitch, an eight-lane tartan athletics track, a dedicated VIP warm-up track, fully equipped changing rooms, modern spectator terraces, and ample parking," the statement added.

File image of Ol Kalou Stadium

The government further stated that the completed facility will elevate Nyandarua's status within Kenya's sporting landscape by providing infrastructure capable of accommodating competitions at different levels.

"Upon completion, the stadium will firmly position Nyandarua among Kenya's premier sporting destinations with the capacity to host major national, regional, and international sporting events," the statement further read.

File image of Ol Kalou Stadium

Beyond sporting activities, the ministry said the stadium is expected to drive tourism and attract a wide range of events that will benefit the county's economy.

"Beyond sports, the magnificent Ol Kalou Stadium will unlock the immense sports tourism potential of the breathtaking Nyandarua County. It is poised to attract elite sporting competitions, cultural festivals, music concerts, and other high-profile events, further elevating the county's reputation as a vibrant hub of talent, culture, and entertainment," the statement noted.

File image of Ol Kalou Stadium

The ministry also highlighted the economic impact that has already been realized during the construction phase, noting that the project is creating jobs and supporting local enterprises.

"Even before its completion, the project is already delivering tangible economic benefits. Hundreds of local youth have secured employment through the construction works, while local suppliers and businesses continue to benefit from the growing demand for construction materials and related services, demonstrating the far-reaching impact of strategic investment in sports infrastructure," the statement read.

In addition, the government said the stadium will become a key facility for identifying and developing sporting talent, particularly among young athletes from Nyandarua County and the wider Central Kenya region.

"Once complete, the stadium will play a pivotal role in advancing the Government's talent identification and development agenda, providing young athletes from Nyandarua and the wider Central Kenya region with a world-class platform to nurture their abilities and pursue excellence," the statement added.

The ministry described the ongoing construction as evidence of Nyandarua's growing contribution to the country's sports sector.

"The ongoing construction of the Ol Kalou Stadium is clear proof that Nyandarua County is not merely participating in Kenya's sports transformation, it is helping lead it," the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, the government has commenced the construction of two new training grounds at the Talanta Sports Complex as preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) continue to gather pace.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 24, Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya confirmed that the project had been handed over to a contractor, paving the way for immediate construction works.

"I have officially handed over the construction works for two training grounds at the Talanta Sports Complex to the contractor this morning, marking the commencement of immediate works ahead of the completion of the facility," he wrote.

Mvurya said the new facilities will play an important role in supporting teams and athletes during AFCON 2027.

"The football, athletics and rugby training grounds, located outside the Raila Odinga International Stadium, form a critical component of the infrastructure that will support the successful hosting of AFCON 2027," he added.

Mvurya also provided an update on the progress of supporting facilities at the complex, noting that construction of changing rooms and other amenities is advancing steadily.

"Construction of modern changing room facilities and other auxiliary amenities is progressing well, with finishing works currently underway to ensure the training grounds attain full compliance with CAF requirements and international standards," he further said.