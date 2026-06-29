Editor's Review Absa Bank Kenya has announced the resignation of its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Abdi Mohamed.

Absa Bank Kenya has announced the resignation of its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Abdi Mohamed.

In a statement on Monday, June 29, Absa Bank Kenya Board of Directors said the resignation of Mohamed will take effect on Wednesday, June 30, 2026.

The board noted that Mohamed resigned from the role to pursue other career opportunities.

Mohamed has served as the CEO and Managing Director of Absa Bank Kenya for the past three years.

“The Board of Directors of Absa Bank Kenya Plc ("Absa") hereby announces the resignation of Abdi Mohamed from the role of Managing Director and CEO, effective 30 June 2026, to pursue other career opportunities.

“Mr. Mohamed is leaving the Bank after a 32-year career during which he served in various leadership roles, including the last three years as CEO and MD of Absa Bank Kenya,” read the statement in part.

File image of Abdi Mohamed.

Before taking up the role in Kenya, Mohamed served as the Managing Director of Absa Bank Tanzania.

“During his tenure, Mr. Mohamed has steered the Bank through defining moments that have not only enhanced organizational resilience but also created strong business growth, leading to the doubling of the Absa Kenya share price over a three-year period,” Absa Board Chairperson Mohamed Nyaoga stated.

Meanwhile, the board appointed Absa Bank's Chief Financial Officer, Yusuf Omari, as the Interim Managing Director and CEO with effect from July 1, 2026.

Nyaoga further noted that the board will commence the recruitment process to identify a substantive CEO.

“To ensure a smooth leadership transition, the Board has appointed Absa Bank Kenya's Chief Financial Officer, Yusuf Omari, as Interim Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer with effect from 1st July 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.

“The Board will concurrently undertake the recruitment process for the substantive appointment for the position,” he stated.

The interim Absa Bank Kenya CEO boasts more than two decades of leadership experience in finance, strategy, risk management, environmental, social, and governance (ESG), and corporate governance

“With his rich strategic acumen, strong leadership capabilities, and commitment to driving sustainable growth, he is well equipped to guide the Bank through this transition and ensure continued momentum in the delivery of its strategic priorities,” the statement added.

Nyaoga expressed confidence in Omari's ability to provide stable leadership while maintaining the bank's strategic direction during the transition period.

“His extensive experience and deep understanding of the business will ensure that the Bank remains focused on executing its strategy, delivering value to stakeholders, and sustaining its growth trajectory,” he added.

This comes months after Sidian Bank appointed John Okulo as the Managing Director and CEO.

In a notice on Thursday, March 27, Sidian Bank said the appointment of Okulo takes effect on May 1, 2026, and is subject to regulatory approval.

“The Board of Directors of Sidian Bank Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. John Okulo as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective 1st May 2026, subject to regulatory approval,” read part of the notice.

Okulo is a seasoned banking executive and boasts over 28 years of experience in leading regional and international banks.

Previously, he held several senior leadership roles, including Director, Corporate Banking at KCB Bank, Group Director, Corporate Banking at NCBA Bank, and Founding Managing Director of NC Bank Uganda.