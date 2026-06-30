Editor's Review KMPDC reminded all providers that registration is a legal requirement under the country's health laws.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) has reminded all ambulance service providers across the country to register their ambulances.

In a notice on Tuesday, June 30, KMPDC reminded all providers that registration is a legal requirement under the country's health laws.

"The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC), pursuant to the Health Act, 2017 and the Medical Practitioners and Dentists Act (Cap 253), hereby reminds all providers of ambulance services in Kenya to register with the Council," the notice read.

KMPDC noted that the registration process remains open and encouraged ambulance owners and operators who have not yet applied to do so through the designated online portal.

"KMPDC further notifies all ambulance owners and operators that ambulance registration remains open and ongoing through the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Portal," the notice added.

According to KMPDC, all ambulances providing emergency medical services are required to be registered.

It said the registration exercise is aimed at enhancing access to and improving the quality of pre-hospital healthcare services across the country.

It also seeks to support the operationalization of the emergency services component under the Social Health Authority's Emergency, Critical Care and Chronic Illness Fund while ensuring compliance with the legal and regulatory framework governing emergency medical services in Kenya.

File image of KMPDC CEO David Kariuki

Ambulance owners and operators have been advised to submit their applications through the EMS Portal before the deadline.

"All ambulance owners/operators are required to ensure their ambulance registration applications are submitted on or before 17th July 2026," the notice further read.

KMPDC also warned that operators who fail to comply within the stipulated period risk facing enforcement measures under the law.

"Failure to register within the stipulated period may attract regulatory action in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations," the notice concluded.

Elsewhere, this comes months after the Commission on Administrative Justice, commonly known as the Ombudsman, compelled the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral & Research Hospital (KUTRRH) to release a body that had been unlawfully held over an outstanding medical bill following its intervention and the backing of KMPDC.

In a statement on Friday, March 6, the commission said the matter arose following a complaint alleging that the hospital had refused to release the body of a patient who died at the facility on November 3, 2025, while undergoing treatment.

At the time of his death, the hospital bill had accumulated to Ksh750,346.

Given the urgency of the matter, the commission requested an immediate response from the hospital.

"Due to the urgency of this matter, please respond to us within forty-eight (48) hours, indicating the actions taken to resolve the complaint. We look forward to your prompt response and swift action," the statement read.

In its response, KUTRRH maintained that it operates as a public hospital funded by taxpayers through the national exchequer and must adhere to strict accountability standards.

The hospital also indicated that while it provides services under the Social Health Authority (SHA) scheme, any costs exceeding the applicable limits remain the responsibility of the patient.

In a response dated January 26, 2026, the KMPDC supported the commission’s position and directed the hospital to release the body.

"The position of the law is unequivocal: detaining a deceased body over outstanding bills is illegal. Importantly, releasing the body does not extinguish the hospital’s right to recover its debts.

"You are, therefore, directed to release the body without delay and thereafter pursue alternative lawful means to recover the outstanding amount from the family," the KMPDC CEO stated.

Following the directive, the hospital released the body which is now set to be laid to rest on Friday, March 6.