Editor's Review Morara Kebaso has announced that he has joined the Jubilee Party ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Morara Kebaso has announced that he has joined the Jubilee Party ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Monday, June 29, during an interview, Morara said he has shelved his Inject Party in favor of the former ruling party.

He explained that his decision to join the Jubilee Party was informed by the realities in the Gusii region.

"The Inject Party will be put on the shelf. For now, we are working with Fred Okengo Matiang'i's Jubilee Party.

“I joined Jubilee because we have to embrace the realities on the ground. In Borabu and the entire Gusii region, you cannot mention another party. People simply won't accept it, and you don't want to make them emotional because they will not listen to the message you have,” said Morara.

File image of President William Ruto.

At the same time, Morara confirmed he will be running for the Borabu Constituency parliamentary seat in next year's elections.

He expressed confidence that he will successfully clinch the MP seat in the 2027 General Election.

"I am going to win people over with ideas and my message. I won't even try to compete with anyone handing out money.

“If you want to give people money, go ahead. We'll count the votes when the ballots are cast, and we'll see who wins. I am confident I will emerge victorious. In fact, I am already the acting MP,” said Morara.

The 2027 MP aspirant has in recent days been criticizing current Borabu MP Patrick Osero, accusing him of mismanaging the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NGCDF).

On Friday, June 26, drama erupted at a funeral in Borabu after Morara publicly called out Osero.

As Morara addressed the mourners, supporters of the Borabu lawmaker snatched his microphone, briefly disrupting the event.

The situation quickly escalated, prompting Morara's security team to intervene and confront Osero's supporters before calm was restored.