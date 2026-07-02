Editor's Review Kenya Railways has issued a statement after a fire broke out on the Magadi train operated by Tata Chemicals Magadi Ltd at Simba Station.

Kenya Railways has issued a statement after a fire broke out on the Magadi train operated by Tata Chemicals Magadi Ltd at Simba Station.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 1, the corporation stated that the fire may have been caused by damage to the locomotive's fuel system.

"Preliminary reports indicate that the fire is believed to have originated from mechanical damage to the locomotive's fuel tank, causing fuel leakage and sparking. Investigations to establish the exact cause of the incident are ongoing," the statement read.

Kenya Railways further revealed that it is coordinating with Tata Chemicals Magadi Ltd following the incident and has sent a team to the scene to assist with the response efforts.

"Kenya Railways Management is in contact with Tata Chemicals Magadi Ltd. We have dispatched a team to the site and are working closely with the company to support the response," the statement added.

Kenya Railway added that both parties are jointly investigating the circumstances surrounding the fire and promised to provide updates as more details emerge.

"Kenya Railways and Tata Chemicals Magadi Ltd are working closely together to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. More information will be shared as it becomes available," the statement concluded.

File image of the fire incident

Meanwhile, construction of the long-awaited Naivasha-Kisumu-Malaba Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) has officially commenced.

In an update on Wednesday, July 1, Kenya Railways announced that work has begun in Narok County, describing the occasion as a historic moment for both the corporation and the country.

The corporation said the commencement of construction follows the project's official launch earlier this year by President William Ruto.

"Following the project launch by H.E. President William Ruto on 18th March 2026, construction is now officially underway, signaling a major step forward in transforming Kenya’s transport and logistics landscape," the statement read.

Kenya Railways noted that Narok County will play a significant role in the project because a substantial section of the railway line will pass through the county.

According to the agency, the county's residents have expressed strong support for the initiative, which is expected to stimulate economic activity and create employment opportunities.

"Narok County, which covers approximately 100 kilometres of the SGR corridor, plays a critical role in this transformative infrastructure project.

"The people of Narok have shown great enthusiasm and optimism for this project, reflecting the immense opportunities it is expected to unlock for the region," the statement added.

Kenya Railways also urged landowners and other affected individuals to work closely with the relevant government agencies during the land acquisition process to ensure concerns are addressed through the established legal framework.

"Kenya Railways Managing Director Philip Mainga has encouraged landowners and affected persons to engage directly with the National Land Commission to address any concerns regarding land acquisition and compensation," the statement further read.