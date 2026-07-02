Editor's Review Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has cautioned former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua against inciting violence in Ol Kalou, Nyandarua County.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has cautioned former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua against inciting violence in Ol Kalou, Nyandarua County.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 1, night, CS Murkomen accused Gachagua of attempting to manipulate public perception.

CS Murkomen made it clear that the government would deal firmly with the former DP in case of any acts of violence in Ol Kalou.

“Mr Rigathi Gachagua, we know your gimmicks and juvenile attempts at reverse psychology. Try violence in Ol Kalou, and you will see,” said CS Murkomen.

The Interior CS also warned members of the public against being recruited into the alleged violence plans, saying they will face dire consequences.

File image of DCP Party leader Rigathi Gachagua.

“To anyone being recruited to violence by Mr Gachagua, keep off because the consequences will be dire,” Murkomen added.

This comes after Gachagua claimed that a security team had been dispatched to cause mayhem in Ol Kalou.

The former DP alleged that the team arrived in the constituency on Wednesday evening and started assaulting DCP campaigners.

Gachagua also claimed that goons attempted to break into a hotel where the DCP teams were being held.

“They arrived three hours ago and started abductions and indiscriminate beatings on DCP campaigners.

“Our teams are held up at Royal Garden Hotel under brutal police and State-sponsored militia. Goons are currently breaking into the Hotel. Thank you, Ol Kalou people, for resisting this killer squad. Ol Kalou is not Mbeere,” Gachagua claimed.

Ol Kalou residents are scheduled to go to the ballot to elect a new Member of Parliament on July 16, 2026.

DCP’s Sammy Kamau Ngotho will face Samuel Muchina Nyagah of the UDA party and six other candidates in the by-election.

The Ol Kalou parliamentary seat became vacant following the passing away of David Njuguna Kiaraho.

Kiaraho died on Sunday, March 29, while undergoing specialised treatment at The Nairobi Hospital.